Aimee told her 455,000 TikTok followers that the comments on the article are ‘packed full of lies’

A mum who regularly posts about her everyday life on TikTok has hit back at the cruel trolls who have been nasty about her, after she found herself the subject of a national news story.

The mum, known only as Aimee, who posts under the username @ThisSingleMamaOfficial, posted a three minute video to her 455.6k followers on Sunday evening (30 July) to ‘stand up’ for herself after realising she was on the receiving end of online abuse.

In the video, which has over 22k likes at the time of writing, Aimee reveals that she was unaware that an article had been written about her in The Sun, but said the “haters, the nasties [and] the trolls” who had left negative comments about her online as a result of it “should be ashamed of themselves”.

So, what exactly caused Aimee to post this video, and what did she say in full? Here’s what you need to know.

What is The Sun article about Aimee?

On Friday (28 July), The Sun published an article on its website about Aimee being mum-shamed because she uses the microwave to cook food for her children. The article documents a video Aimee posted on her channel where she discussed using a microwave to make mashed potato.

At the time of writing, on Monday 31 July, the comment function on this article appears to have been turned on, which means previous comments on the story can not be viewed and any new comments can not be left. However, in Aimee’s latest TikTok video she says she woke up to lots of messages on her TikTok account on Sunday (30 July), with people informing her that there had been some cruel messages left on the article.

A mum who posts about her life on TikTok has taken to the platform to defend herself after people left cruel comments about her online. Photo by Adobe Photos (left) and TikTok/@ThisSingleMamaOfficial (right).

How has Aimee responded to the negative comments?

Aimee posted a video to her TikTok account on the same Sunday evening with the caption “I’m so glad I'm not like those women in the comments on that article! I'd be embarrassed! And I am gonna say something because I'm standing up for myself!!” She also included the hashtags #justbekind #haters #womensupportingwomen #mentalhealth #strongwomen #singlemumlife #mumsoftiktok #viral.

She was responding specifically to a comment on her TikTok account from a woman known only as Tina who had made her own unkind statement. She said: “You’re not very loved on The Sun website. Lots of home truths there for you to absorb”.

Aimee responded by saying: “Imagine going out of your way to purposely bring to someone’s attention disgusting things being written about them. I’m so glad I’m not that kind of person.” She also added that the comments on the article are “packed full of lies”.

Offering some insight into the nature of the disparaging comments, Aimee continued: “It’s really quite ironic because they accuse me of lying about stuff . . . I’ve never, not once, ever lied about anything on this app. Nothing at all. Never. On my daughter’s life.”

She went on to hit back at the claim that she had used filters on some of her videos, particularly those that make her appear a different body shape. She said: “I do not use filters on TikTok. We’re not allowed to, especially when we are endorsing products . . . Believe what you want but I know I don’t. I wouldn’t even know where to find a slimming filter.”

She finished her video by saying those that had called her “a liar”, “deceitful” or a “bad mother” should be ashamed of themselves.

How have people responded to Aimee’s video?

Aimee has been supported by some of her hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers in the comments of her video. One woman called Katie said: “Please understand that there is so much more love for you than hate. Easier said than done but try and focus on how loved you are. We love you!”

Another woman called Amy-Jo said: “Aimee!! I just read it and think it’s a lovely article. Showing the real side of parenting, you’re a fabulous mum darling.” Aimee seemed to suggest she didn’t have a problem with the article itself by replying “it’s the awful comments”. Other people replied to her and reminded her that “there was a lot of love shown there too”. A woman called Karen added: “You’re amazing and don’t forget that!”.

One lady called Janet said she believed that those who left negative comments about Aimee were jealous of her. One person called Caroline even went as far as saying they had “disturbed souls” and told Aimee she was “pure”.