Aldi launches new autumn wine range that tastes ‘exactly’ like fruit salad sweets & Danish pastries
Aldi’s new wine range will be available in stores next week
Aldi has launched a brand new rosé wine which could just be the perfect tipple for sweet lovers. The budget retailer’s latest arrival to its extensive wine collection is the new Castellore Dolce Amore Rosé (£8.99, 75cl) which has been said to taste just like the classic fruit salad sweets.
The sweet new drink is available in the supermarket’s new award-winning Autumn Winter range from September 11, and priced at just £8.99 a bottle. Aldi has said shoppers can take a sip down memory lane with this new pink plonk.
According to Aldi, the drink boasts intense flavours of peach, raspberry and strawberries with red fruit and grapefruit notes on the finish. Aldi’s Mistress of Wine, Sam Caporn explained it is an ideal choice for those preferring a sweeter wine.
“This juicy, fragrant, fruity dry rosé has notes of raspberry, cherries, apricot and a hint of pineapple that remind me of the nostalgic fruit salad sweets.”
She also offered a few suggestions of delicious dishes shoppers can pair the wine with.
Sam said: “Characterful and fun, it’s delicious on its own or paired with a seafood pasta or charcuterie board.”
Meanwhile, for those who prefer a pastry over sweets, Sam describes Aldi’s popular Contevedo Cava Rosado (£5.49, 75cl), as having a finish that tastes like a Danish pastry! With an attractive pink colour and gentle aromatics of raspberry and red cherry, the palate is lively and fresh with crunchy red fruits. Available in stores now.
Shoppers who love a fruity fizz should try the Specially Selected Fleurs D’Eau (£8.59, 75cl). The aromas of wild strawberry, raspberry, cherry, and watermelon greet the nose with this fabulous pink. The palate is pleasingly fruity but dry and fresh.
Aldi’s Castellore Dolce Amore is available in-stores nationwide and via Click & Collect from September 11.