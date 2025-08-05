Aldi serves up simple weaning tips and low-cost recipes for new parents

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is working with leading children’s dietitian Lucy Upton ( @childrensdietitian) to tackle common concerns and share surprisingly simple recipes to help make weaning less stressful and more affordable for parents.

It comes as new research by Aldi reveals that a quarter (26 per cent) of parents don’t feel confident when weaning, with around a third admitting they couldn’t help but compare themselves with others (32 per cent).

When it comes to the most challenging child milestones, four in 10 (39 per cent) of those polled found the milestone difficult, coming in behind teething (43 per cent) and potty training (41 per cent).

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Weaning is an exciting milestone, but for many, it can also feel overwhelming – especially with the pressure of getting it ‘right’. That’s why we’re committed to supporting parents every step of the way.

"From launching our Mamia New Parent Fund to now partnering with Lucy to offer expert-backed, affordable recipes, we’re making it simpler for families to feed their little ones with confidence – without compromising on great value and quality.”

Commenting on the partnership, Lucy Upton said: “The weaning journey can be both exciting and intimidating for parents. By teaming up with Aldi, we’re showing how with a handful of simple, low-cost ingredients, you can create a variety of healthy, balanced dishes that help little ones explore new flavours, textures and experiences at their own pace.”

The survey also found that three in 10 parents worried that their baby was ‘behind’ when weaning due to their little one spitting food out, throwing food or refusing to self-feed.

Other common struggles included knowing how much to feed them, and where to source suitable recipes.

To help educate and support parents, Aldi has worked with Lucy to share five top tips, as well as three low-cost, nutritious recipes for parents to try:

You don’t need fancy foods for great weaning

Weaning isn’t about whipping up a new gourmet dish every day. Social media can make it feel like a competition of endless variety, but in reality, two to three nutrient-dense foods per meal (once your baby is ready to eat) is more than enough. Think frozen, tinned or dried options, and get creative with what you already have – adding herbs or spices. Offering it in a different way, like as a finger food, can also keep things interesting without any extra stress.

Don’t delay giving allergens like peanuts

If you’re nervous about introducing allergens, you’re not alone – more than a third of parents feel the same and are especially stressed about peanuts. The NHS advises that introducing allergens like peanuts and eggs early can help reduce allergy risk (think of it as closing the door before allergies walk in). Take things at your own pace and remember you can always consult your health visitor or GP for advice.

Work backwards from your own meals

Take the stress out of weaning by working backwards from what you’re already cooking and eating at home. Is there one or more ingredients or parts of your meal that you could safely adapt to offer your baby today? It saves time, money, and mental load. Plus, seeing you eat the same foods is one of the best ways for them to learn about eating and feel confident with what’s in front of them. Just skip the salt, sugar and honey!

Your baby knows how much they need

More than 40% of parents worry about how much to feed their baby, but here’s the truth: your baby will always be the best judge. Babies are born with brilliant hunger and fullness cues, which they are great at listening to. Just as you’re the best judge of your appetite day to day, so are they. Some days they’ll eat more, other days barely anything, and that’s completely normal. Start with small amounts at mealtimes – you can always offer more if they want it.

Weaning is about learning, not perfection

Eating is a skill your baby learns, just like walking or talking. They don’t just know how to eat, and there’s no perfect pace or method. Each baby will have a different journey and pace. Forget goalposts like aiming for a certain number of new foods every week or comparing with others. Aim to offer simple, balanced options, and remember that the most valuable thing you can do is sit with them, share relaxed mealtimes and show them how to eat.

To help inspire parents on their weaning journey, Lucy has partnered with Aldi to create three simple recipes to try with your little one – all for under 40p per portion:

Raspberry and Peanut Butter Soft Oaty Bake

(36p per weaning portion, makes six)

A one-bowl recipe, helping parents to face a common weaning allergy fear.

Letting your baby try allergens like peanuts early can actually help prevent a reaction.

Plus, peanuts are really nutritious for your baby, containing healthy fats, protein and fibre.

Fish Pie Bites (or Mini Fish Pie Mash)

(30p per weaning portion, makes six)

One recipe, two ways – mash or finger food.

White fish is a great source of protein and iodine, which helps support your baby’s growth

and development. Nutrient-dense doesn’t need to mean complicated!

Cheat Microwave Dhal

(25p per weaning portion, makes four)

Baby food doesn’t have to be bland; your baby’s development is primed to help them learn and

love a wide range of flavours. And this flavoursome microwave recipe couldn’t be easier.

For full recipes, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/aldi-teams-up-with-childrens-dietitian-to-create-simple-weaning-recipes-for-parents/

1 . Contributed Cheat Microwave Dahl Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Fish Pie Bites (or Mini Fish Pie Mash) Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Raspberry and Peanut Butter Soft Oaty Bake Photo: Submitted Share