Aldi gives customers the chance to win £100 worth of shopping this bank holiday

Aldi is giving customers the chance to win their shopping for free this bank holiday

Aldi is giving the chance for customers to get their shopping for free to celebrate the August bank holiday weekend. To help customers with the cost of living, Aldi is giving away vouchers for customers to buy their bank holiday essentions.

The supermarket is giving away £100 vouchers to 20 lucky shoppers to purchase all the food and drink they need to kick start the long weekend celebrations. Aldi’s long weekend must-haves are already available in stores and include a variety of summer party essentials, such as its Specially Selected BBQ items and its own-brand sides and desserts.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “With the long weekend just around the corner, I’m sure lots of people will be coming together to enjoy the bank holiday with family and friends.

“We hope that our vouchers will give customers the chance to make the most of the weekend, helping to cover the cost of their bank holiday essentials so they can put all their attention into hosting.”

Aldi free shopping competition - how to enter

To be in with a chance to win, all entrants need to do is visit Aldi’s Facebook page, which will be hosting the competition, and comment on the post by sharing what their bank holiday weekend plans are.

Entries are open from now until 11.59pm on Monday, August 21, with winners being contacted on August 22 for the e-vouchers to be sent in time for them to stock up on all their bank holiday essentials.