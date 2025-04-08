Are you a "Pillow Sinner?"

Which "Pillow Sins" are YOU guilty of?

Sleep tech firm Simba reveals why a third of Brits are waking up with neck pain and the expert advice that YOU can do to fix bad habits fast.

From folding a pillow in half to using sofa cushions as a headrest, two in five Brits are committing one of eight of the top ‘Pillow Sins’ that experts say will sabotage a good night's sleep.

Worryingly, new research, by sleep technology firm Simba (www.simbasleep.com), reveals that over a third [38%] of UK adults confess they wake up to neck aches and pains in the morning, while a further quarter [26%] suffer as a direct result from a stiff or sore neck.

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner The Sleep Charity, warns that the wrong pillow habits can cause neck pain, allergies, and poor spinal alignment, leaving you tossing and turning.

However, simple fixes to our ‘Pillow Sins’ could be the key to a better night's rest, and give respite from daytime neck gripes.

The 8 Biggest ‘Pillow Sins’ That Are Sabotaging Your Sleep [And How to Fix Them]

1. Sleeping on the wrong type of pillow for your preferred sleep position

Nearly half of side sleepers (48%) and two in five back sleeping Brits [40%] are resting on the wrong type of pillow, the study has revealed.

Among those who frequently wake up at night and struggle to fall back asleep, over a third [35%] believe they are using the wrong type of pillow for their sleep position.

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner The Sleep Charity: “To ensure proper spinal alignment, choose a pillow that matches your sleeping position. Side sleepers need a firmer, high-loft pillow to support the head and fill the gap between the head and shoulders. Back sleepers should go for a medium-loft pillow that supports the neck’s natural curve, while stomach sleepers require a softer, low-loft pillow to prevent neck strain.

The Simba Hybrid Pillow offers the perfect solution with its adjustable loft and firmness, allowing you to customise the height to suit your sleep position. Its Nanocube core lets you add or remove cubes for ideal support, while the soft inner sleeve reduces pressure points, preventing neck strain and enhancing sleep quality”.

2. Never washing your pillow

The ‘Pillow Sins’ study reveals that while nearly two in five [41%] of Brits wash their pillowcases regularly, over half admit [59%] to never actually washing their pillow.

Artis says, “Unwashed pillows can harbour bacteria, dust mites, and allergens. By washing your pillow every 3-6 months you can eliminate these contaminants. We recommend checking care labels for proper washing instructions as a staple to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene."

3. Using a cushion instead of a proper pillow

Unsurprisingly, younger people are the most guilty of using sofa cushions instead of proper pillows, with a quarter of those surveyed between the ages of [18-24] admitting to grabbing a sofa cushion or a travel pillow for regular sleep.

This is an unwise choice as cushions are often too soft, too firm, or lack the shape needed for good sleep posture. They’re also not made from materials designed to regulate airflow, so can trap heat and cause you to overheat at night.

Artis says: “Science shows that improper support for your head and neck at night can lead to misalignment of your spine, causing neck pain and disrupting your sleep quality. Proper pillows are specifically designed to support your head and maintain the natural curve of your neck, depending on your sleeping position.

Investing in a well-designed, supportive pillow will improve sleep quality, reduce the risk of discomfort, and prevent long-term issues. We advise to skip the cushions and invest in a pillow that supports your body the way it needs. A standard size pillow is usually 50x75cm, however if you prefer the look or shape of a cushion, you could go for a continental style pillow that measures 65x65cm.”

4. Ignoring your body shape and size when choosing a pillow

Nearly a third (30%) of Brits are unaware that their height and body weight play an important role in finding the right pillow for proper support - factors that can significantly impact sleep quality and spinal alignment.

Alarmingly, 41% of those who regularly wake up with a stiff or sore neck don’t realise that their discomfort could be caused by using a pillow that doesn’t suit their body type.

Artis says: "As a general rule, the taller or heavier you are, the more support your pillow needs to provide. Heavier individuals, or those with broader shoulders, often need a firmer, higher-loft pillow to keep the spine aligned, while lighter or more petite people usually benefit from a softer, lower-loft option that gently supports the head and neck without pushing them too far forward.

When shopping for a new pillow, it’s always worth it to try out different types before committing. If possible, test each pillow on a bed where you can lie down in your preferred sleeping position, and ask someone to check if your neck and upper back are in the right position. Picking out the right pillow is the first step to ensuring better sleep and fewer aches and pains!”

5. Folding a pillow in half for extra support

According to the research, nearly a third [29%] admit to doubling up on pillows - a ‘pillow sin’ that can detrimentally impact your physical health.

35% of those who confess to folding or stacking their pillows are also waking up with aches and pains - pointing to a direct link between poor pillow habits and discomfort.

Artis says: “Many people think doubling up their pillow will provide extra comfort or height, but this actually creates uneven pressure and can strain the cervical spine, leading to stiffness and disrupted sleep.

Pillows aren’t designed to be folded, so constantly doing so will also impact their shape, support, and durability. Instead, choose one high-quality, supportive pillow which keeps your head, neck, and spine in a neutral position.

For most people, especially side and back sleepers, a single adjustable or contour pillow provides the right amount of support without over-elevating the head."

6. Too few or stacking too many pillows

Simba’s study shows that a surprising number of people are stacking too many or too few pillows, with nearly a fifth of people (17%) sleeping with three or more pillows to help them go to sleep at night. The survey also found that there is a small cohort of people [2%] who would rather opt for no pillow support at all to go to sleep.

Artis says: “Sleeping with too many pillows can force the neck into an unnatural angle, leading to tension, stiffness and even long-term musculoskeletal issues. Instead, choose one high-quality, supportive pillow which keeps your head, neck, and spine in a neutral position. For most people, especially side and back sleepers, a single adjustable or contour pillow provides the right amount of support without over-elevating the head."

7. Sharing a pillow with your pet

As a nation of pet lovers, it’s unsurprising that of those surveyed, 1 in 10 admitted to letting their pet snuggle up on their pillow. It’s a cosy idea but comes with unhygienic consequences. Pet hair, dander, and bacteria can easily disrupt sleep and trigger allergies.

This particular pet ‘‘pillow sin’ is compounded by the fact that those who share their pillow with their four legged friends are significantly less likely to wash their pillows regularly (28%) compared to non-pet sharers (37%).

Artis says: "If you love having your pet close, provide them with their own dedicated bed nearby, or look to wash your actual pillows, not just your pillowcases, once every two weeks. Regular washing helps remove built-up allergens, bacteria, and oils that can affect both your skin and your breathing. And if your pet does sneak up now and then, consider using a protective pillow cover to act as a barrier and extend the life of your pillow"

8. Sleeping with your shoulders on the pillow

Around a tenth (11%) of those surveyed confessed to resting their shoulders on their pillow, a habit that elevates the upper body awkwardly, putting strain on the neck muscles. Importantly, the data also shows a clear ‘pillow sins’ pattern with one bad habit often leading to another. Those who sleep with multiple pillows may be more prone to shoulder-on-pillow sleeping, as extra height tempts people to shift further up the bed.

Artis says: “A contoured pillow can help you train your body’s posture by naturally cradling your head and encouraging correct alignment. If you’re a side sleeper, make sure your pillow height matches the width of your shoulders to fill the gap without forcing your body upward.”

For more information go to www.simbasleep.com.