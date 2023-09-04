Asda launches £2 back-to-school lunchbox filler range with fresh fruit & snacks
From low-cost sandwich fillings to light bites for snacking, Asda’s fresh options are nutritious and affordable - without any compromise on taste.
For the classic sandwich, parents can bag a loaf of Just Essentials Whole Meal Bread for just 45p or Asda Soft White Medium Bread for 75p. Paired with any of the mix and match cooked sliced meats, and on a 2 for £3.50 offer, shoppers can tailor their tastes to create something affordable and flavoursome.
The 2 for £3.50 offer has over 20 options; including customer favourites Asda Oven Baked Dry Cured Ham (£2.25), Asda Sliced Chargrill Style Chicken Breast (£2.25) and Asda Wafer Thin Honey Roast Turkey Slices (£2.15). With this breadth of options shoppers can always try something new - keeping kids excited about what’s for lunch.
Perfect size for a lunchbox and to keep energy levels high between lessons or-after school clubs, Asda has a 3 for £1.20 offer on packs of fruit, including ASDA Grapes (50p), ASDA Crisp and Juicy Watermelon Slices (50p) and ASDA Crisp and Juicy Apple Slices (50p).
For cheese lovers, Asda has offers on Mini Babybel Light Cheese Snack (£1.50 for pack of six) and Dairylea Cheese Triangles (£1.25 for pack of eight). For the savoury snackers, the ASDA Southern Fried Chicken Bites (89p) and ASDA Caramel Rice Cakes (£1.10) are the perfect pick-me-up.
No lunchbox is complete without a sweet treat and there are plenty of fruity options on offer, including Hartley’s Strawberry Flavour Jelly Pots (£2 for pack of six) and Soreen Strawberry Lunchbox Loaves Snack Bars (£1.75 for five).
With many of the lunchbox filers included in Asda’s recent price drop of over 400 products, Asda’s offers mean that the back-to-school shop doesn’t have to break the bank.