Asda is making the back-to-school shop more affordable with its £2 lunchbox filler options. From low-cost sandwich fillings to light bites to snack on Asda’s fresh options are nutritious and affordable - without any compromise on taste.

For the classic sandwich, parents can bag a loaf of Just Essentials Whole Meal Bread for just 45p or Asda Soft White Medium Bread for 75p. Paired with any of the mix and match cooked sliced meats, and on a 2 for £3.50 offer, shoppers can tailor their tastes to create something affordable and flavoursome.

Perfect size for a lunchbox and to keep energy levels high between lessons or-after school clubs, Asda has a 3 for £1.20 offer on packs of fruit, including ASDA Grapes (50p), ASDA Crisp and Juicy Watermelon Slices (50p) and ASDA Crisp and Juicy Apple Slices (50p).

No lunchbox is complete without a sweet treat and there are plenty of fruity options on offer, including Hartley’s Strawberry Flavour Jelly Pots (£2 for pack of six) and Soreen Strawberry Lunchbox Loaves Snack Bars (£1.75 for five).