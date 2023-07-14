A new viral sound has taken TikTok by storm - here’s how it began

Fans of popular social media platform, TikTok, may have noticed the latest trend taking the video hosting service by storm. A number of posts have emerged using the sound ‘attenzione pickpocket’ but its origins remain a mystery to many.

The sound emerged when a TikTok account uploaded a clip from a lady in Venice, Italy. The spot is very popular among tourists, and the lady shouted ‘attenzione, pickpocket’, when she spotted opportunistic thieves lurking around tourists looking for things to steal.

Unsurprisingly, ‘attenzione, pickpocket’, translates to ‘attention pickpocket’, and was being shouted to give an urgent warning to unsuspecting tourists to keep a close eye on their belongings with thieves lurking.

Despite having serious origins, people have been referencing the sound across a number of platforms in a more lighthearted way. One person said on Twitter: ‘I get pickpocket but no attenzione’.

Another social media user said: “I’m going to start yelling attenzione pickpockets when I buy a coffee in central London. The prices!” The funny video shorts have gone down well with viewers with comments including “I am obsessed with these videos” and “Me sitting down to hit my 5 - 9 (watching attenzione pickpocket videos for 6 hours)”.