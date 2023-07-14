Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wife's statement on Huw Edwards allegations in full
England and Chelsea football star dies aged 74 after long illness
'I lost everything': Kevin Spacey takes stand during London trial
Hollywood actors call huge strike as industry prepares to shutdown
Millions of public sector workers to get between 5% to 7% pay increase
Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC star at centre of allegations

‘Attenzione pickpocket’: Viral TikTok sound explained - where is it from and why did it begin?

A new viral sound has taken TikTok by storm - here’s how it began

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago

Fans of popular social media platform, TikTok, may have noticed the latest trend taking the video hosting service by storm. A number of posts have emerged using the sound ‘attenzione pickpocket’ but its origins remain a mystery to many.

The sound emerged when a TikTok account uploaded a clip from a lady in Venice, Italy. The  spot is very popular among tourists, and the lady shouted ‘attenzione, pickpocket’, when she spotted opportunistic thieves lurking around tourists looking for things to steal.

Unsurprisingly, ‘attenzione, pickpocket’, translates to ‘attention pickpocket’, and was being shouted to give an urgent warning to unsuspecting tourists to keep a close eye on their belongings with thieves lurking.

Most Popular

Despite having serious origins, people have been referencing the sound across a number of platforms in a more lighthearted way. One person said on Twitter: ‘I get pickpocket but no attenzione’.

Another social media user said: “I’m going to start yelling attenzione pickpockets when I buy a coffee in central London. The prices!” The funny video shorts have gone down well with viewers with comments including “I am obsessed with these videos” and “Me sitting down to hit my 5 - 9 (watching attenzione pickpocket videos for 6 hours)”.

Arguably the biggest use of the sound has been when pet owners have fallen victim to their pets (mostly cats) stealing their food. Some videos using the sound have gone viral with cats stealing meatballs, toast and more.

Related topics:TikTokItalySocial mediaHumour