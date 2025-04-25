Back care expert shares 6 tips for gardeners in reading battling sore backs this spring

Gardening season is here again - make sure you're ready.

With spring finally arriving, thousands of Reading residents will be heading into their gardens and allotments to soak up the good weather and tend their flowers, shrubs and hedges.

Gardening is a rewarding hobby, and has many benefits for both our physical and our mental health. However, one common downside is the toll gardening can take on the back, especially after a long winter stuck indoors.

Many local gardeners underestimate the strain gardening can place on their bodies, leading to unnecessary aches and pains.

So Amanda Grimm, a Level 4 back pain specialist and massage therapist at knead massage, is here to give them a helping hand by revealing six simple tips to save your back this spring.

1: Warm up before gardening

Simple stretches targeting your lower back, hips, and hamstrings can significantly reduce your risk of picking up an injury. Spending just 5-10 minutes gently warming up can prepare your muscles for the physical work ahead.

2: Use the right gardening tools

Long-handled tools help to reduce excessive bending, protecting your lower back. A kneeling pad or gardening stool can also significantly relieve pressure and make your gardening session more comfortable.

3: Take regular breaks

It can be easy when gardening to lose track of time, and stay in one position too long. Every 20-30 minutes, try to stand up, stretch gently, and walk around briefly to reset your posture.

4: Lift correctly

Always bend your knees - not your back - when lifting heavy garden items like compost bags, plant pots, or garden waste. Proper lifting techniques can dramatically reduce your risk of injury.

5: Switch gardening tasks frequently

Rotating your gardening tasks helps prevent stiffness and soreness. If you've been weeding on your knees for a while, switch to pruning or watering to vary your movements.

6: Don't ignore persistent pain

Ignoring back pain rarely resolves the issue, and often makes it worse. If you experience persistent pain after gardening, seek professional advice rather than simply "pushing through."

Amanda Grimm, massage therapist at knead massage, says;

"Every spring my clinics see a surge of clients who’ve overdone it in the garden, and are suffering as a consequence. Back pain can really take the joy out of something that's supposed to be relaxing and fulfilling.

Fortunately, there are some really simple ways to reduce this discomfort. Warming up properly, using the right tools, and taking breaks can make a huge difference. Regular massages can also ensure your muscles stay flexible, strong, and pain-free, letting you enjoy your garden throughout the spring and beyond."

