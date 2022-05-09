Stars of the small screen wowed with their fashion choices

These are some of the best dressed stars from the television industry at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards.

Stars from the television industry graced the red carpet for this year’s BAFTA TV Awards on 8 May.

As well as celebrating the talents of TV actors and personalities, the event is also a chance for them to show off their very best outfits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Academy Television Awards take place annually in London, and this year’s event was held at the Royal Festival Hall.

So, just who graced the red carpet, what were they wearing and what exactly is the awards ceremony?

Here’s all you need to know.

What are the BAFTA TV awards?

The BAFTA TV Awards, or British Academy Television Awards, are presented by The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

They have been awarded annually since 1955, meaning that the 2022 awards ceremony was the 67th.

The Awards are only open to British programmes, with the exception of the audience-voted Audience Award and the International Award.

Any terrestrial, digital, cable or satellite television stations broadcasting in the UK are eligible to submit entries, along with independent production companies who have produced programming for the channels.

There are many accolades awarded during the ceremony, including those for everyone involved with a TV show and also those for individual actors.

Who attended and what did they wear?

The awards were attended by numerous actors and TV personalities, who wore show-stopping outfits.

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Brassic star Michelle Keegan stunned in a rose gold shimmery Grecian gown.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes arrived in this figure hugging bridal-inspired lace dress.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa walked the red carpet in a structured, open-chested blazer with matching black trousers and leather tassels detail just hours after it was announced that he would be the new Doctor Who .

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan in the press room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

The Bridgerton star wore a show-stopping lilac ball gown, with a dramatic skirt, ruffle skirt and bow detail.

Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini Bon Boulashattends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Bimini Bon Boulash, who came runner up in the second series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, chose a striking double denim look, including a cowboy hat.

Tom Daley

Tom Daley attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley chose a bold two-piece suit with a colourful abstract.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond wore a simple but classy black dress, paired with a plush velvet cape with beautiful peacock feather detail.

Katie Piper

Katie Piper attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Loose Women panellist Katie Piper looked fabulous in a fuschia pink satin gown, adorned with fun feathers on the bodice.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood channelled her inner angel in this white ruffled dress made by Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Breakfast television favourite Lorraine Kelly looked chic in this feather print dress, complete with pretty flutter sleeves. If you like Lorraine’s look, you can buy this dress yourself now from Phase Eight .

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer wowed in a sleek tuxedo-style dress which had both a plunging neckline and dramatic thigh slit.

Stephen Mulhern

Stephen Mulhern attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Steven Mulhern, who’s known for fronting game shows - from Catchphrase to In For A Penny - looked dapper in a classic suit with a bow tie.

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec attend the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

One of the country’s best loved presenting duos Ant and Dec both looked equally sharp in their crisp suits.

Steph McGovern

Steph McGovern attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Steph’s Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern opted for a classic black number, with a high neck and satin princess skirt. She added some colour with rainbow painted nails.

Aisling Bea

Aisling Bea attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England.

Irish actress Aisling Bea stood out from the crowd in this turquoise blue dress with layers of ruffles.

Stacey Soloman

Sort Your Life Out presenter and Loose Women panellist Stacey Soloman attended the event with her fiance Joe Swash. She showed fans her stunning white bridal inspired outfit, which had gorgeous beading detail, on Instagram before they headed off to the red carpet.