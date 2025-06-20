BBQ safely in the UK heatwave: Bar-Be-Quick urges Brits to #Coolitquick

Summer BBQ Season

With the UK now in the grip of a scorching heatwave expected to last well into July, and parts of the country experiencing highs of up to 32°C this weekend, barbecue lovers are being urged to stay safe as the risk of wildfires rises.

Prolonged hot, dry conditions are increasing the chances of fire outbreaks across much of England, with the Fire Severity Index rated as Very High by Sunday from Taunton in the South West, through Central England and far North as Newcastle due to increasing temperatures in the coming days.

Bar-Be-Quick, the UK’s original instant barbecue brand, is once again backing national fire safety efforts with its ongoing #CoolItQuick campaign, calling on the public to enjoy the sunshine safely and grill with care.

“Everyone wants to make the most of the sunshine, and nothing says summer quite like a barbecue, but we can’t ignore the serious fire risks that come with this kind of heat,” said Caroline Morris, Sales & Business Development Director at Rectella International.

“With more people likely to be cooking outdoors this weekend, we’re reminding the public that safe barbecuing is key. Cooling, disposing, and using barbecues properly can help prevent a summer celebration from turning into a serious incident.”

Launched in 2023, Bar-Be-Quick’s #CoolItQuick campaign helps people understand how to safely enjoy their barbecues. QR codes on packaging link directly to step-by-step safety guidance, including advice on cooling disposable barbecues, choosing safe locations, and disposing of them responsibly.

Following the driest spring on record, the current conditions, including a combination of hot, dry ground and light winds, have prompted fire safety experts and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) to issue fresh warnings, particularly around the use of barbecues in public spaces such as parks, moorland and open countryside.

In response, Bar-Be-Quick is ramping up its national #CoolItQuick campaign - a summer safety initiative first launched in 2023 to help prevent wildfires and promote safe barbecue behaviour during peak grilling season.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), which supports the campaign, is also calling for increased public vigilance.

Jon Charters, Wildfire Lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), commented, "NFCC welcomes initiatives that promote public safety. Campaigns like #coolitquick help fire services raise awareness about the safe use and disposal of barbecues. Using them in designated areas, cooling and disposing of them properly, and opting for a picnic in high-risk areas can significantly reduce the risk of fires. We encourage everyone to follow the safety advice."

As reported by The Guardian this week, the London Fire Brigade recently issued a wildfire warning ahead of the prolonged spell of hot weather.

Charlie Pugsley, Deputy Commissioner for Operational Policy, Prevention and Protection at the London Fire Brigade, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry, the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.”

Pugsley also confirmed that he had written to all London borough council chief executives last month with practical advice, including creating fire breaks and supporting fire-prevention measures already in progress.

According to the Environment Agency, many areas across the UK are in drought, with Yorkshire added to a list of counties and regions including the North-West, East Anglia, Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Dorset, South Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire all experiencing low river levels.

As this stretch of hot weather continues, Bar-Be-Quick and fire safety partners are asking everyone to take simple steps to reduce risks. With a bit of care, your barbecue can stay a highlight of the summer, not a headline.

Amber Alert BBQ Advice:

Avoid using barbecues on dry grass or open countryside

Use designated barbecue areas in parks and public spaces

Cool your BBQ completely using water or sand before disposal

Never leave hot barbecues unattended, especially in windy or dry conditions

Top Tips from the Barbecue and Campfire Safety Code:

Choose the Right Spot – Flat, fire-safe surfaces away from dry vegetation and structures.

– Flat, fire-safe surfaces away from dry vegetation and structures. Never BBQ in Enclosed Spaces – Tents, sheds, or indoors.

– Tents, sheds, or indoors. Cool It Properly – Use water or sand and never bin a hot barbecue.

– Use water or sand and never bin a hot barbecue. Dispose Responsibly – Use BBQ bins or wait until fully cooled.

Caroline Morris, Sales & Business Development Director at Rectella International, said:

“We know people are keen to fire up the grill and make the most of the sunshine, but barbecuing during a heatwave brings greater responsibility. Our campaign isn’t about dampening the fun, but about keeping the season safe for everyone.”

Get BBQ-Ready the Safe Way

Whether you’re grilling on a balcony, in a garden, or planning for a camping adventure, Bar-Be-Quick offers a variety of outdoor cooking options to suit every occasion with safety, ease, and spontaneity at their heart.

For more on safe summer grilling, visit: www.barbequick.com/grillguide/barbecue-safely/