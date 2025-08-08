Beam me up: Wild new EV concept car looks like it belongs in a Fifties sci-fi movie

A dazzling new electric concept car has been unveiled in China, offering a jaw-dropping blend of retro space-age glamour and next-generation technology – and it wouldn’t look out of place cruising the lunar surface.

Called the Electra Orbit, the sleek motor stretches nearly six metres long and is packed with futuristic features, including dramatic scissor doors, a dashboard-spanning digital display, and an AI interface styled like a wormhole.

But despite its forward-thinking design, the concept draws clear inspiration from 1950s spacecraft, jet-age curves, and the golden era of motoring.

Created by the GM China Advanced Design Center, the Electra Orbit is being described as a boundary-pushing exploration of luxury, creativity and what the future of electric mobility could look like - if imagined through the lens of sci-fi cinema and classic Americana.

The Orbit's spaceship-style driving seat (Cover Images)

"This is a bold exploration of what design can become when we blend heritage with visionary innovation," said Stuart Norris, VP of Design for GM China and GM International. "We wanted to create a concept that feels thrillingly new, yet unmistakably familiar."

With a sculpted, low-slung body and a sweeping rear silhouette, the vehicle makes an immediate statement.

A pair of centre-pivoting scissor doors open to reveal an ultra-luxe 2+2 cabin, while deployable aerodynamic features fine-tune performance at higher speeds.

At the front, a dual-opening ‘frunk’ reveals custom luggage - an elegant nod to the romance of old-school travel.

The Orbit's sleek design (Cover Images)

Finished in a custom shade called “Space”, the metallic exterior is designed to echo the vastness of the cosmos, reinforcing the vehicle’s sci-fi styling cues.

Inside, the concept continues the interstellar theme. A sweeping display screen arcs across the entire dashboard, changing configurations depending on whether the car is in driver mode or autonomous mode.

An AI assistant, styled as a glowing portal, takes centre stage on the dash, while a spherical controller lets users command the vehicle’s key systems with a simple twist or touch.

The interior colour palette - dubbed the “Ground” theme - balances earthy clay tones with shimmering celestial details.

Luxurious brocade fabrics, crystal embellishments, and a fibre-optic “Digital Illusion Carpet” create an atmosphere that feels part boutique hotel, part starship lounge.