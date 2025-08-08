Beam me up: Wild new EV concept car looks like it belongs in a Fifties sci-fi movie
Called the Electra Orbit, the sleek motor stretches nearly six metres long and is packed with futuristic features, including dramatic scissor doors, a dashboard-spanning digital display, and an AI interface styled like a wormhole.
But despite its forward-thinking design, the concept draws clear inspiration from 1950s spacecraft, jet-age curves, and the golden era of motoring.
Created by the GM China Advanced Design Center, the Electra Orbit is being described as a boundary-pushing exploration of luxury, creativity and what the future of electric mobility could look like - if imagined through the lens of sci-fi cinema and classic Americana.
"This is a bold exploration of what design can become when we blend heritage with visionary innovation," said Stuart Norris, VP of Design for GM China and GM International. "We wanted to create a concept that feels thrillingly new, yet unmistakably familiar."
With a sculpted, low-slung body and a sweeping rear silhouette, the vehicle makes an immediate statement.
A pair of centre-pivoting scissor doors open to reveal an ultra-luxe 2+2 cabin, while deployable aerodynamic features fine-tune performance at higher speeds.
At the front, a dual-opening ‘frunk’ reveals custom luggage - an elegant nod to the romance of old-school travel.
Finished in a custom shade called “Space”, the metallic exterior is designed to echo the vastness of the cosmos, reinforcing the vehicle’s sci-fi styling cues.
Inside, the concept continues the interstellar theme. A sweeping display screen arcs across the entire dashboard, changing configurations depending on whether the car is in driver mode or autonomous mode.
An AI assistant, styled as a glowing portal, takes centre stage on the dash, while a spherical controller lets users command the vehicle’s key systems with a simple twist or touch.
The interior colour palette - dubbed the “Ground” theme - balances earthy clay tones with shimmering celestial details.
Luxurious brocade fabrics, crystal embellishments, and a fibre-optic “Digital Illusion Carpet” create an atmosphere that feels part boutique hotel, part starship lounge.