Cosmetic surgery is an expensive game that many of us can’t afford.

If you’re still trying to maintain that youthful glow without breaking the bank, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top alternative creams, serums and glosses as opposed to getting cosmetic surgery. The products we’ve found won’t only leave you with the same effects as going under the knife, they’ll also save you a fortune!

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips, who appeared on season 6 of the show in 2020, has revealed to have spent a staggering £25,000 on cosmetic surgery. It may be nice for some, but the majority of us just can’t afford to spend such a large sum. Take a look at our list of products to look your best without it costing the earth!

Botox - There are a whole host of creams and serums aimed targeting anti-ageing. The Ordinary The Firms and Plump Collection £13 is a three-piece collection of two serums and a moisturiser, aimed at hydrating and nourishing skin, really targeting the skin’s elasticity to remove the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. VICHY Liftactiv H.A Epidermic Filler Smoothing 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum £42.50 also creates a filling effect in wrinkles and fine lines, hydrating your complexion for up to 24 hours, leaving you feeling vibrant and youthful!

Lip fillers - Plenty of brands are now creating lip glosses to create a lip plumping effect for its wearers. Dr Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions Plump and Repair Lip Treatment £46 is a hyaluronic acid treatment that not only volumises but also hydrates the lips. Users have said this product works immediately, creating a glossy finish that means lipstick can be applied easily over the top. If you’re wanting a product with colour already included, Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Gloss £24 is a perfect match, with Too Faced’s whole lip plumping range coming in a variety of colours.

Breast augmentation - Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Bust Cream £6.50 is a moisturizer that improves the elasticity of the skin. The Vitamin E within the cream’s formula helps improve imperfections on the skin to provide a toned appearance, and the argan oil helps to soften and condition.This works Perfect Cleavage and Neck Serum £40 can also be used alongside to hydrate, smooth and brighten the chest and neck area, providing the skin with a more plumper and radiant appearance.

Bum lift - The infamous Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream £21 is another product to leave you skin feeling as soft as a baby’s! Users rave about how the cream doesn’t leave that greasy residue after use but still fully moisturises the skin, alongside having a gorgeous scent. No soggy bottoms in sight!

Nose job - NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick £12.95 is the contouring stick you can easily use to change the appearance of your nose. By using a darker shade to your natural skin colour, draw two lines from the front of your eyebrow to the tip of your nose, drawing the lines closer together if you want a thinner looking appearance. The highlight down the middle of your nose with a lighter shade and tah-dah! Problem solved.

If the creams and serums just aren’t quite doing it for you, there is one more option before you book that surgery appointment. Foreo BEAR™ App-Connected Microcurrent Facial Toning Device £319 is an at-home facial toning device that uses microcurrents and T-Sonic pulsations. These plump and firm the skin to create a more toned look to your face.

Its users note the immediate difference the device gives to your skin. It comes with an app that lets you register your device, watch tutorials and create your own sequence, making the product easy to use.

So with all these new beauty treatments now at your fingertips, try our recommendations before you go under the knife!