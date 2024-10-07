Beauty doctor shares simple skin tip for great complexion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An aesthetic doctor and beauty expert has shared her ultimate piece of anti-aging advice that anyone can do at home.

Dr Keyana Emamian, a general practitioner, an aesthetic, skin and hair specialist at Este Medical Group, has spent almost two decades in the beauty industry helping people achieve their skincare goals.

And when clients ask her for tips on how to slow down the aging process, she has one simple answer.

She said: “My number one anti-aging tip that you can do at home is to maintain a good moisturising routine.

Dr Keyana Emamian of skin and hair specialists Este Medical Group

“Moisturising your skin is essential each day to maintain its protective barrier to reduce water loss and keep pollutants out, and it’s a very important part of my own routine.

“In fact, my grandmother had flawless skin all her life until she died aged 90 and the only thing she had done all her life was apply Vaseline.

“Ensuring our skin is properly hydrated can go a long way to slowing down the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and giving us a more youthful complexion.”

As we age, our skin becomes thinner and loses its elasticity as less fat and collagen are stored in its deeper layers.

As a result, the skin is prone to sag, wrinkles and fine lines appear and a rough skin texture often develops.

A number of factors can speed up the skin’s aging process, including sun exposure, an unhealthy diet, lack of sleep and smoking cigarettes.

On the other hand, protecting our skin from the sun’s UV rays, eating a healthy diet, drinking sufficient water and regular moisturising are among the steps we can take to slow down the aging process.

Dr Emamian, also known as Dr Key, added: “There are a number of genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors that contribute to how our skin ages, and different skin types have different requirements.

“However, the basics of applying adequate sunscreen, drinking plenty of water and maintaining a healthy diet remain as important as ever.

“It’s also important to moisturise twice a day - in the morning and in the evening - and use a product that suits your skin type.

“This is important to maintain the skin’s protective barrier to keep pollutants out and lock moisture in.”

