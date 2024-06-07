Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

All the products Nicola Coughlan uses in her beauty routine for flawless skin.

The first instalment of Bridgerton recently landed on Netflix and we are patiently waiting for the second to drop on June 13. We can’t wait to find out what happens between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) who, after years of being friends, have finally given love a chance but will it all work out happily ever after?

I’ve always thought Nicola Coughlan has the most amazing skin and was surprised to find out that she is almost the same age as me. She has a flawless complexion and glass like skin so I presumed she uses super expensive creams that only celebrities can afford but I was wrong.

The actress, 37, recently revealed the secret to her gorgeous glow was actually a well known brand that's really affordable. In a new video for Vogue Nicola explained she has very “thirsty skin” so she shared her beauty secrets and exactly which products she uses on her face.

Nicola explained that she uses the very affordable skin serum The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% and B5 £8.80. The face serum provides instant hydration to give softer, smoother, healthy-looking skin. The lightweight formula replenishes the skin’s hydration with all-day results, and helps the skin retain moisture to re-plump dry, dehydrated skin.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.