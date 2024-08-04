This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

LookFantastic’s beauty box turns 10 and they are celebrating with the beauty heroes edition that will make your summer glow last longer.

Happy birthday to my favourite beauty shop LookFantastic. The online beauty retailer's monthly subscription box is turning 10 which is almost how many years I have been subscribed. Each month LookFantastic picks the best beauty products that get sent directly to your door and just landed through my post box.

I have been a member of the beauty box for nine years apart from a very brief cancellation month - I thought I’d have a break but quickly regretted the decision. Why? Because the LookFantastic Beauty Box is the best on the market. There are others out there but this always seems to have the best brands in the box.

The LookFantastic box features six products, some travel size and some full size. Its contents are worth over £60 but can be yours for just £13 a month (based on a 12-month subscription). Still not convinced well you can buy just one box for £15 without committing to a year subscription.

This is a great way to try out beauty products that you've heard of but not yet ready to buy in case you don't like it. I have been introduced to so many different brands through the Beauty box and fallen in love with a range of products that I may not have thought of trying.

What's inside The Box this August?

Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque 50ml (Travel-Size) - worth £12.50

Glow Hub Buff Blush in shade Pinched (Full-Size) - worth £12

Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml (Full-Size) - worth £11.99

Exclusive 'you LOOKFANTASTIC' 10th Birthday Travel Compact Mirror (Full-Size) - worth £15​

Rituals Ritual of Karma 24hr Hydrating Body Cream 50ml (Travel-Size) - worth over £7

Ciaté London Extraordinary Translucent Powder 5g (Travel-Size) - worth £7

The LookFantastic August Beauty Box is available to buy now from £13.

