Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mother’s day is fast approaching so of course we have already started to think about what to buy our mums, mother figures, nans, sisters or if you are wanting to just buy a treat for yourself. Look Fantastic have just launched a new Mother’s Day beauty gift set and clean-fluencer Mrs Hinch is already a fan.

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchcliffe - shared a sneak peak at the limited edition box on her Instagram stories and said: “Look Fantastic have done it again.” The post included a her exclusive discount code HINCHLF which gives you an extra £5 off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mother’s Day beauty gift set includes 11 everyday essential products in fun and full sizes that are worth over £200 but it can all be yours for just £60.

Mrs Hinch Approves new Look Fantastic £60 Mother’s Day beauty gift set worth over £200 (Look Fantastic)

What's inside the Mother's Day Beauty Edit?

Color Wow Dream Cocktail Carb-Infused Leave-in Treatment 200ml (full-size) - worth £25

Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Body Cream 220ml (full-size) - worth over £22

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara 3ml (deluxe size) - worth £19

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Original) 8g (deluxe size) - worth £8

MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Hydrating Face Mask (full-size) - worth £25

Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 10ml (deluxe size) - worth £28

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Eye Concentrate 10ml (deluxe size) - worth over £21

NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil in shade Sunkissed Pink 2.8g (full-size) - worth £21

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball 10ml (full-size) - worth £25

Noughty To The Rescue Shampoo and Conditioner Duo 75ml each (deluxe size) - worth over £5

The gift set is now available to buy for Mother’s Day on Sunday March 10.