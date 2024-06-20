Summer glow-up: radiant makeup with top products from Boots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Enhancing a natural glow is ideal for the summer months, particularly when the temperature begins to warm up a little, but finding the products to achieve a natural glow can be difficult.

That’s why I’ve rounded up my top five makeup bag essentials from Boots to create a natural looking glow this summer.

L’Oreal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Skin Serum £14.99, if you’re on the hunt for a foundation that provides a nice glow without being greasy, this could be your perfect match. With 1% Hyaluronic acid, this foundation is a perfect blend between makeup and skincare, aiming to nourish skin in addition to providing some coverage too. The dropper applicator makes it really easy to apply and layer if needed.

Gloss bomb universal lip luminiser £19, with seven different shades to choose from, there’s bound to be one that’s your match this summer. The formula of this lip gloss will forever be one of my favourites because although it provides colour with just one swipe, it is far from sticky on the lips. Also, the wand is an XXL size, which means you only need one swipe of product to apply, and one bottle lasts me forever.

E.l.f halo glow contour beauty wand £9, cream products are all the rage at the moment because of the natural looking sheen they can give on the skin. This contour wand in particular boasts an easy application because of its cushion wand and is infused with 2% squalane which is super moisturising on the skin.

Clinique almost lipstick £24, if gloss isn’t your thing, this sheer lipstick would be a great addition to your makeup bag this summer for a subtle swipe of colour when you need it. The Black Honey shade went viral last summer for the no makeup makeup look it gave and now Clinique have launched their Pink Honey shade which is a little lighter than the original.

Huda Beauty easy bake loose baking and setting powder £34, even though the aim this summer is glowy and natural looking skin, you can always do with a powder in your makeup bag for any touch ups throughout the day or night. This powder has a lightweight and silky texture and promises to control shine, colour correct and highlight the face without signs of creasing or fading.