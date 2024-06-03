Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Think celebrity beauty standards are unattainable? Well the goalposts are moving again as AI is about to change the beauty industry forever.

The beauty industry is a billion dollar industry that features everything from skincare, makeup and hair care. Since the rise of cosmetic surgery and aesthetics influenced by celebrities, that industry is growing by the second. But if you thought keeping up with the Kardashian’s beauty standards was hard enough then are about to have your mind blown - enter the first ever AI beauty pageant.

The world's first AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated beauty pageant is set to take place later this month with the 10 finalists being revealed. These computer generated avatar’s are all completely fake models and all AI generated, competing for a $20,000 cash prize.

According to The Daily Star 1,500 computerised characters were judged based on their realism, technicalities and clout in the futuristic World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs). The Fanvue Miss AI pageant, is part of the World AI Creator Awards

The all-female AI influencers are scarily realistic and have garnered thousands of followers on Instagram, not just for their stunning looks but the powerful messages they share with their fans. Forget what you think an AI created woman looks like which is mostly big breasts, tiny waists and an almost anime look. No, these AI models look unbelievably lifelike, in fact so much so, many people think they are real human beings.

Who are the AI Beauty Pageant finalists?

The 10 finalists feature female models who create content for social media. The AI generated models include: Olivia.C (@oliiviaislivinghigh) a Portuguese travel influencer, Moroccan AI influencer Kenza (@kenza.layli) who wants to help empower women, Aiyana Rainbow (@aiyana_rainbow) who is the voice of the LQBT acceptance community and Zara, the face of a ‘natural’ supplement product ‘hermones’ (@zarashatavari) - talk about irony.

The other AI finalists include:

Who are the AI Beauty Pageant judges?

There are four judges on the panel with only two of them being actual real human beings and the other two AI models. The panel includes the UK’s pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett and Media founder and entrepreneur Andrew Bloch. They will be judging the AI finalists alongside AI models Emily Pelligrini and Aitana Lopez, a pink-haired fake Spanish model.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Monday Sally-Ann said: “It’s not just about the looks it's about the message they give.”

Who wins the AI Beauty Pageant’s $20,000 cash prize?

All of the AI models competing in the competition have of course been created by real human being’s. Whichever AI model wins the beauty contest the cash prize of $20,000 (over £15,000) will go to the person who creator.

Are there any men in the AI Beauty Pageant contest?

Sally-Ann Fawcett also explained on This Morning that there were male AI models but they didn’t make the shortlist. However, she did confirm “in the pipeline there’s going to be a male equivalent,” adding “so everyone’s going to be represented”.

The judge also explained that many of the shortlisted candidates had been created by a female based team and not “just men in their bedrooms, with the curtains drawn and that sort of thing”. A stereotypical comment that didn’t go down well with technology reporter Will Guyatt and the TV hosts.

The world's first AI beauty pageant is blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not, so is it time we embrace the era of AI created female models? Or is the AI beauty pageant one step too far?

