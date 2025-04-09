Bellissimo! A beautiful new Ferrari that fits in your garage and pocket

As one of the most iconic sports car brands, Ferrari has always about exclusivity but a new collaboration between legendary toy car maker Hot Wheels and the Italian car maker, means that the chance of 'driving' your own Ferrari is a little more attainable. For the first time in ten years, Hot Wheels, producers of over 9 billion diecast cars, has the licence to make scale versions of cars such as the F40, F50 and 250GTO.

To kick off the product releases, a boxed set of two limited-edition Hot Wheels Collector die-cast cars are available for pre-order today on Mattel Creations for £130. The set includes a Ferrari 312 P, a tribute to the Hot Wheels brand’s first ever Ferrari model which was released in 1970, and a Ferrari 499P Modificata, derived from the manufacturer’s modern 24 Hours of Le Mans winning 499P racer.

“This collection was developed with all Hot Wheels fans in mind, from true Ferrari connoisseurs to budding automotive enthusiasts, thanks to the attention to detail by our design team,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of Hot Wheels and head of vehicles & building sets at Mattel. “From our core die-cast available at retail worldwide to our most premium limited-edition models on Mattel Creations, fans of all ages can now bring a piece of Ferrari home.

Later in the year, for just £2.30, you could driving a 1/64 scale version of the SF90 Stradale. Matching its ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds of its full size version on the living room floor might tough, but will be fun trying!

