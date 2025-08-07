Bespoke wellness for all from new charity Beyond Boundaries Foundation

Denise Greene, Founder and CEO of Beyond Boundaries Foundation

As a newly registered charity, Beyond Boundaries Foundation is dedicated to making life-changing complementary and holistic therapies accessible to all, focusing on supporting vulnerable people facing physical, mental and emotional health challenges.

Beyond Boundaries Foundation’s mission is simple: to help vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals reclaim their health, whilst supporting their wellbeing and ability to thrive.

The charity’s workshops, inspirational and therapeutic talks, as well as holistic events are designed to work as an integrated approach with conventional medicine, offering the best health outcomes.

The Foundation also provides TheBuzz Hub - an online platform, giving eligible beneficiaries access to expert-led tools, techniques and practices led by qualified and experienced professionals, that support physical, mental and emotional health, anytime, anywhere. The Hub empowers individuals to explore what works best for them – helping to relieve stress, overcome challenges and embrace a more balanced, mobile and fulfilling life.

Beyond Boundaries Foundation’s focus reaches individuals and communities who face barriers due to trauma, health challenges, financial constraints, or institutional settings. This includes those in hospices, care systems, charity-supported housing and underserved communities. The Foundation looks to ensure fairness and inclusivity where it is needed most.

Beyond Boundaries Foundation draws upon a collective of coaches, therapists, practitioners and trainers who are passionate about making a difference, working as part of a community that together, can affect change!

As with all the Charity’s services, The Buzz Hub can support anybody looking to improve their health and wellbeing, offering something for everyone, including breathwork, yoga, mindfulness, meditation, pilates, mobility sessions, nutrition based support and more to ease symptoms and support rehabilitation. Essentially, The Buzz Hub is your feel-good, do-good monthly charity donation.

By donating just £10 a month, it is the perfect way to invest in your health and support the health of those currently in a vulnerable or compromised situation. Access to The Buzz Hub is completely free of charge for individuals who meet The Foundation’s eligibility criteria, ensuring that those who need it most are never held back by cost.

This charitable focus also means that any employers supporting Beyond Boundaries Foundation, are able to invest in their team’s health and wellbeing whilst fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility commitments, and ‘paying it forward’ for the wider good.

Beyond Boundaries Foundation was founded by Denise Greene who after having to realign her lifestyle and health journey, knows that incorporating holistic practices into a daily lifestyle alongside mainstream care plays a key role in symptom management and health. Her combined transformative approach and personal experience truly ignited her passion to set up the charity.

For Denise: “My ambition with Beyond Boundaries Foundation is to break the boundaries of health and wellbeing by delivering tools and resources that empower everyone to live their best life. Central to my vision for the Foundation is that we should ‘pay it forward’ by providing free events, tools and resources that will make a tangible difference for disadvantaged people. My ultimate wish is that everyone should be able to choose to live their best life - beyond boundaries, not simply exist.”

For more information about the charity visit the website www.beyondboundariesfoundation.org/