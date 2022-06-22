People searching online for ‘remote jobs’ has hit its highest ever point in the UK

If a train strike or a pandemic force you to work home home, fear not! For this smart office has all you need to keep up.

Most parts of the UK are currently affected by ongoing rail strikes which have put a halt to rail travel.

Those who commute to work via train have clearly been rethinking their job roles amid the chaos, as the number of people searching for ‘remote jobs’ has hit its highest ever point in the UK.

Search interest hit its highest ever between June 5-11 - the same week that the RMT union announced the strike action.

On top of this, search levels have steadily been rising throughout the first half of the year as the cost of living crisis intensifies.

Remote working is a way for people to cut back on travel costs and commute time.

Analysis of Google search data, by JohnSlots, reveals that searches for ‘remote jobs’ shot up by 262% in the UK in June 2022 - the highest level in history. The data also reveals that search interest in ‘remote jobs’ is currently at its highest level in Barking and Dagenham, Harrow, Leicester and Wembley.

We took a look at some of the highest paid remote jobs in the UK that are being advertised on jobs site Indeed.com

Software Engineer Manager - Monzo

Monzo is a handy alternative to a credit card. It is an online bank with an easy to use app that controls all your money and finances in one place.

Job: Software Engineer Manager (Product team)

Software Engineer Manager (Product team) Salary: Between £90,000 and £140,000 depending on experience

Between £90,000 and £140,000 depending on experience Benefits: 24 days holiday plus bank holidays, flexible working hours, cycle-to-work scheme, discounted subscription to the meditation app Headspace (£15 a year), regular company-wide social events, and a learning budget of £1,000 a year for books, training courses and conferences.

24 days holiday plus bank holidays, flexible working hours, cycle-to-work scheme, discounted subscription to the meditation app Headspace (£15 a year), regular company-wide social events, and a learning budget of £1,000 a year for books, training courses and conferences. Description: The Software Engineer Manager will lead a team of software engineers, take accountability for technical delivery in the team, collaborate with the product manager and technical lead, as well as take the lead on communication with stakeholders from other teams to create a focused space.

Finance Director - Abbeyfield

Abbeyfield is a charity for older people across the UK and internationally. They provide retirement living options such as sheltered housing, independent living and care homes.

Job title: Finance Director

Finance Director Salary: £125,000 per year

£125,000 per year Hours: 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (35 hours a week)

9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (35 hours a week) Benefits: 32 days holiday plus bank holidays, annual car allowance of £6,000 plus mileage, and a discounted gym membership.

32 days holiday plus bank holidays, annual car allowance of £6,000 plus mileage, and a discounted gym membership. Description: The Finance Director will assume overall financial responsibility, be influential in shaping and delivering the future strategy of TAS, and have a significant voice on broader commercial matters, both on the Executive and to the Board of Trustees.

Sales Manager - Zeelo

Zeelo is a platform which organises bus transportation for events, festivals, universities and schools. They use smart data to identify, build and improve fixed bus routes and shuttles to maximise ridership. Their mobile app has a booking tool and tracking tool.

Job title: Sales Manager (UK Commute)

Sales Manager (UK Commute) Salary: £250,000 a year

£250,000 a year Benefits: 25 days holiday plus bank holidays, social events every month, and company-wide annual retreats.

25 days holiday plus bank holidays, social events every month, and company-wide annual retreats. Description: The successful candidate will identify new opportunities, understand the needs of prospects, close and sign new deals with corporate organisations, navigate finance and procurement teams to close deals to reach their ambitious growth targets.

Global VP Revenue Operations - Grey Matter Recruitment

Grey Matter Recruitment is a recruitment agency for the digital, marketing, media and technology sectors. They are hiring a Global VP Revenue Operations employee on behalf of one of their clients.

Job: Global VP Revenue Operations

Global VP Revenue Operations Salary: £120,000 per year plus £20,000 to £30,000 in bonuses.

£120,000 per year plus £20,000 to £30,000 in bonuses. Description: The employee will give strategic oversight and operational delivery across sales processes, rules of engagement, forecasting and commission plans on a Global scale. The Global VP Revenue Operations will work closely with the growth leadership team and CRO to build an efficient sales machine.

Group Head of New Business - IRIS Software Group

Iris Software Group is one of the largest private software companies in the UK. They offer software and solutions for accountancy, payroll, HR management, education management and financial management. They cater for industries including the public sector, education, charity, legal and accountancy.

Job: Group Head of New Business

Group Head of New Business Salary: Between £100,000 and £200,000 depending on experience

Between £100,000 and £200,000 depending on experience Benefits: 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, private healthcare, cycle-to-work scheme, enhanced maternity pay, and additional discounts (including gym membership, Vodafone phone plans and shops).

26 days holiday plus bank holidays, private healthcare, cycle-to-work scheme, enhanced maternity pay, and additional discounts (including gym membership, Vodafone phone plans and shops). Description: The position is accountable for managing and delivering the IRIS new logo sales strategy and revenue growth across their Business Services, Commercial and Public Sector teams. The successful candidate will be responsible for the leadership of three Field Sales Leaders and 25 Business Development Managers.

Enterprise Sales Manager - L&T Consultancy

L&T Consultancy is a recruitment specialist and the company they are hiring for is a SaaS pioneer, bringing cloud based software to business on a global scale.They specialise in finance and procurement software solutions for distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and buying groups.

Job: Enterprise Sales Manager

Enterprise Sales Manager Salary: £95,000 per year plus commission

£95,000 per year plus commission Benefits: 25 days holiday plus bank holidays, uncapped commission, company events, and private medical insurance.

25 days holiday plus bank holidays, uncapped commission, company events, and private medical insurance. Description: The Enterprise Sales Manager will be responsible for lead enterprise account engagement and implementing a proven methodology and process for maximising sales success. They will also build, mentor and manage the UK sales team.

Senior DevOps Engineer - Lorien

Lorien is a digital, transformation and technology recruitment specialist. They work with clients of all sectors, sizes, and tech needs to attract and retain top talent around the world. They are hiring for this role on behalf of one of their clients.

Job: Senior DevOps Engineer

Senior DevOps Engineer Salary: £85,000

£85,000 Description: The Senior DevOps Engineer will help be the glue between the companies Dev, QA and Product teams - enabling the smooth Continuous Build and Integration of new instances of systems and test environments. Working on a brand new platform, the successful candidate will have an opportunity to work on the full range of the technologies.

Insurance Consultant - Kumoco

Kumoco is a cloud management company set up in 2013, which is focused on taking advantage of the cloud in the “most lean and efficient way”.

Job: Insurance Consultant

Insurance Consultant Salary: £120,000 per year plus additional performance bonuses

£120,000 per year plus additional performance bonuses Description: The role involves taking accountability for the outcomes of the transformation Engagements for Insurance Brokers and Carriers. Key responsibility includes executing/leading advisory or related engagements in a client environment and performing various project related activities on a day-to-day basis.

Field Sales - Vantage Leasing

Vantage Leasing offers hassle free car leasing with low monthly rental costs and road tax included. Car leasing is when you pay for your vehicle monthly, rather than one large upfront cost for a new car.