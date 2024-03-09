The long golden locks we are all used to seeing singer Beyonce with, as she sports a mullet on the cover of a fashion and beauty magazine. Photo by Getty Images.

We're used to seeing singer Beyonce with long, flowing golden locks. But, her latest look is a little different.

On the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 24, titled "Audacious," the music icon has sported a grey and black mullet. It's just one of the hairstyles worn by Beyonce, aged 42, as the publication honoured 'iconic hairstyles throughout history'. In another photo, she's seen posing with long, red curly hair. There's also a shot of her with jet black hair and bangs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mullet look is true to the original version of the hairstyle, which was particularly popular in the 1980s, meaning it is short at the front and sides and long in the back. Fashion and beauty trends often repeat over time, so the question is if the mullet is the next beauty look to make a full comeback?

Jessica Kassel, hairdresser and hair expert, told NationalWorld that the mullet is one hairstyle that has been building momentum with its comeback over the past few years. She says the resurgence in its popularity is because of celebrities and influencers wearing their own interpretation, on red carpets, catwalks and social media.

She added: "The resurgence of the iconic mullet can be connected to its ability to be tailored to suit modern tastes. The mullet breaks the rules, people are able to express their own individuality, it is bold and rebellious."

As Queen Bey wore so many hairstyles in the CR Fashion Book, we can safely assume that the mullet she had in the now viral photo - along with the other haircuts she sported - was a wig. But, if you are considering getting a real mullet for yourself the good news is it has adapted and improved for the modern day - and anyone can have it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kassel says: "A mullet really is suitable for everyone, the hairstyle is far less severe than it was in the 80's and 90's, the modern version really can be worn by anyone, it is very versatile, flatters most face shapes and can work with most hair types."

Bey isn't the only one who is rocking the return of the mullet. Viewers of two of the best loved dating shows, 'Love Is Blind' and 'Married at First Sight Australia', will also recall two of the people who appeared in the most recent series of those shows also sported the look.

In Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' season six contestant Trevor Sova told love interest Chelsea Blackwell that he had a mullet while they were sitting talking in the pods. The pair had never actually met, on account of the premise of the show being that people build connections through conversation and then become engaged before they meet in real life and learn what their new beau looks like.

Blackwell still managed to guess, however, that Sova had a mullet - and was thrilled at finding this out as she revealed that she found men with mullets attractive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over on Channel 4's 'Married at First Sight Australia' season 11, groom Tim Calwell was joined at the altar by his best man, who was only introduced to viewers as Ben. Ben also had a mullet, although his definitely looked messier than Sova's. Let's just say even the commentary to the weddings included reference to Ben's unusual hair cut.