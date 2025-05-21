B&M mug explodes spontaneously on its own

Spooked social media users urged a mum to flee her house after footage caught a glass mug spontaneously exploding with no one near it - but she believes B&M owe her a refund.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Drake picked up two glass mugs and glass tumblers from the bargain chain on May 6 and used the cup for the first time on May 8.

The 33-year-old took a sip of the cold matcha latte, before putting the £3 mug down and popping into the garden only to return to find it shattered and the contents splattered across the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointing the finger of blame at one of her two Sproodle dogs, the cake business owner looked at her dog camera footage and was stunned to see it had spontaneously exploded, sounding like a bomb.

FOOTAGE SHOWS THE MOMENT A B&M GLASS MUG SPONTANEOUSLY EXPLODED - WITH NO ONE NEAR IT

After sharing the now-viral clip on Facebook social media users were whipped up in a paranormal frenzy, urging her to flee the property and suggesting she contact Derek Acorah.

While the mum-of-one admits the explosion was spooky, she believes a chip in the glass was a more likely cause - and simply wants a refund from B&M. Rebecca, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, said: "At first I thought maybe it could be a ghost, it was spooky.

"I had one of the radio stations on and they were literally talking about poltergeists as I was cleaning it up. But nothing has ever happened in my house before which has made me think that it's haunted. I thought I'd check the dog camera to see if one of them jumped up and knocked it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I checked the camera and the sound was as if a bomb had gone off, I just couldn't believe it. It took my breath away how it did it on its own and how loud it was. There were bits of tiny, tiny glass everywhere, it was all in the dogs' fur and there were big chunks of it all on the table.

REBECCA DRAKE, 33

"I was only outside for four minutes, I was drinking out of it three minutes before it exploded. It could have literally exploded in my face or in my hands. I've got a daughter who's 11 and if she'd had it in her bedroom it could have really hurt her.

"It's really scary to think what could have happened if myself or my daughter were holding the mug. If there was hot liquid inside It could have scalded anyone. It's really dangerous.

"I've wrapped up the other ones I bought and I'm going to take them back - I don't want them in my cupboard and I don't want them in my house."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stunned Rebecca, who bought the mugs from the Dewsbury branch of B&M in West Yorkshire, is unsure of the cause but believes damage in transit may have weakened the glass.

Rebecca said: "One thing that did confuse me a bit was that they wouldn't let me wrap them up when I bought them.

"I asked if I could get some packaging so that they didn't get any chips in them but they said that they don't keep packaging and they just chuck it all. If they're getting damaged then anything could happen.

"Even if it gets the tiniest little chip that can cause the glass to have a weak point. I'm going to take the other mugs back. I don't trust them anymore."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage shows the mug on the table as Rebecca's dogs, Suki and Cooper, watch her through the patio doors before a loud smash can be heard. The mug can be seen exploding as the contents of the matcha latte spills out across the kitchen table - with no one near it.

After sharing the video on Facebook it racked up more than 407,000 views, likes and comments. Viewers shared their theories as to what caused the mug to shatter, with many looking to paranormal reasons.

One wrote: “Poltergeist. Another commented: I reckon you need to get Derek Acorah involved. One wrote: I'd move house and then added a ghost emoji. Others however suggested it was a manufacturing issue.”

One wrote: “Probably a fault in the glass or cold drink not helping.” Another wrote: “It's material fatigue. If it's tempered glass, then it doesn't tolerate scratches, micro-cracks etc well. Or could be fault while tempering glass too, uneven tension distribution, if it's manufacturing fault, there would be at least one piece that's much different from the rest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A B&M spokesman said: "Product safety is our highest priority. This glass mug has undergone rigorous thermal shock testing by an independent laboratory, with all samples passing the required safety standards. We are in direct contact with the customer and are actively investigating the issue."