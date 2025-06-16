Boomerang generation: Data reveals why so many UK 30-somethings still live with their parents

United Kingdom

Home Improvement Expert explores the top UK cities where 30-somethings still live at home, and unpacks the real reasons behind the rise of the boomerang generation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from Wolf River Electric has uncovered that across the UK, nearly 1 in 5 adults aged 24–34 now live at home with their parents: a stark rise that reflects deeper economic, social, and cultural changes. Once seen as a temporary fallback, living at home into your late 20s and 30s has become an increasingly common long-term arrangement.

This “boomerang generation” named for young adults who leave home only to return later, is not a fringe trend. It represents a significant shift with real implications for the housing market, urban development, and family dynamics. What’s driving it? And where in the UK is this trend most concentrated?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 UK Cities Leading the Boomerang Trend

According to 2021 Census data, the proportion of families with adult children living at home is particularly high in several UK cities:

Rank City % of Families with Adult Children at Home 1 Leicester 30.4% 2 Birmingham 29.9% 3 Liverpool 28.5% 4 Wolverhampton 28.2% 5 Oxford 27.4% 6 Westminster 26.1% 7 Manchester 25.9% 8 Coventry 25.8% 9 Bradford 25.2% 10 Sunderland 24.8%

These figures highlight regional pockets where multi-generational living has become the norm, particularly in Midlands and Northern cities. In places like Leicester and Birmingham, nearly a third of families now house adult children, far above the national average.

Housing Affordability vs. Reality: What the Numbers Show

It’s easy to assume that high housing costs are the sole reason young adults stay with their parents. But the numbers tell a more nuanced story.

Consider housing-to-income ratios (a measure of affordability). Westminster, for example, has the highest ratio at 18.04 in 2024. Meaning, average house prices are over 18 times the average income, yet it ranks only 6th in terms of boomerang living. In contrast, Leicester and Birmingham have relatively lower affordability ratios but rank 1st and 2nd in adult children living at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This suggests that housing affordability is only part of the picture. While financial strain is real, other factors like job insecurity, lifestyle preferences, and family values are just as influential.

What’s Driving the Boomerang Generation?

A deeper dive into the data and lifestyle trends reveals several interwoven drivers:

Economic Precarity : The post-pandemic job market, especially for early-career roles, is unstable. Many 20- and 30-somethings are working in temporary or gig roles with little security.

: The post-pandemic job market, especially for early-career roles, is unstable. Many 20- and 30-somethings are working in temporary or gig roles with little security. Saving for a Deposit : With soaring rents and house prices, saving for a mortgage deposit is nearly impossible without parental support.

: With soaring rents and house prices, saving for a mortgage deposit is nearly impossible without parental support. Cultural Shifts : There’s growing acceptance, even appreciation, for multi-generational households, especially in certain ethnic communities or regions with strong family-oriented values.

: There’s growing acceptance, even appreciation, for multi-generational households, especially in certain ethnic communities or regions with strong family-oriented values. Delayed Milestones : People are marrying, settling down, and having children later. This shifts the timeline for independent living.

: People are marrying, settling down, and having children later. This shifts the timeline for independent living. Cost of Living Crisis : From energy bills to grocery prices, rising everyday expenses make solo living unattainable for many.

: From energy bills to grocery prices, rising everyday expenses make solo living unattainable for many. Student Debt: For many, paying off loans while attempting to save or rent privately just isn’t viable.

In the US, similar patterns have emerged, but studies show no strong correlation between house prices and co-residence rates there either, reinforcing the idea that this is a multi-factor issue, not just about money.

What Young Adults Should Keep in Mind

Living with your parents in your 30s doesn’t mean a failure to launch. For many, it’s a strategic financial decision. That said, maintaining personal growth and independence is key. Here are a few practical tips:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set Goals : Outline savings targets and timelines for moving out, even if they’re flexible.

: Outline savings targets and timelines for moving out, even if they’re flexible. Contribute Financially : If you can, help with household expenses to share the burden.

: If you can, help with household expenses to share the burden. Explore Alternative Housing : Shared ownership schemes, co-living spaces, or housing co-ops can offer more affordable options.

: Shared ownership schemes, co-living spaces, or housing co-ops can offer more affordable options. Communicate Openly : Set boundaries and discuss expectations with your parents to avoid friction.

: Set boundaries and discuss expectations with your parents to avoid friction. Focus on Financial Literacy: Use the time at home to build good money habits, improve credit scores, and plan your long-term goals.

“It’s tempting to frame this trend purely in terms of housing costs, but the real story is more complex. We’re seeing young adults making long-term decisions based on a mix of economic caution, family values, and cultural change. For some, staying at home is a temporary necessity. For others, it’s an opportunity to build stability in an uncertain world.

Regional differences matter too — in areas like Leicester or Birmingham, multi-generational living is culturally and socially supported, which amplifies the trend. Policymakers need to stop viewing these individuals as 'delayed' and start designing support systems that work with — not against — this evolving dynamic,” says Home Improvement Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

The rise of the boomerang generation isn’t just a product of sky-high rents or stagnant wages. It’s the result of intersecting factors that include cultural shifts, economic caution, and evolving life priorities.

For cities like Leicester, Birmingham, and Liverpool, this trend is especially prominent, reshaping how we think about adulthood, housing, and family. A one-size-fits-all solution won’t work. Instead, what’s needed is targeted regional support, more flexible housing models, and a more empathetic understanding of modern young adulthood.

Because when nearly 1 in 5 young adults are living with their parents, it’s no longer an exception. It’s the new normal.