Crowds of people are expected to descend on Bournemouth for its annual Air Festival - here’s how to watch if you can’t attend

The Bournemouth Air Festival is underway with thousands expected to descend on the coastal resort town to see displays by some iconic aircraft. The four-day event runs from Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of the crowd-pleasing Red Arrows.

The event celebrates land, sea and air in a free event with plenty to do in and around the area. Each day is packed full of displays from iconic aircraft including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Chinook helicopters.

The Red Arrows will perform their iconic displays during each day of the event with the opportunity for those unable to attend to also get in on the action. Eight of the jets will be flying as part of their 2023 contract and the team will perform some of their must see manoeuvres including the Cygnet to Tornado and Heart and Spear.

Here’s everything you need to know about the four day event so you don’t miss out on the action.

How to watch the Bournemouth Air Festival online

The organisers of the Bournemouth Air Festival will be broadcasting a livestream online of the displays for those who cannot attend the event. This means that even if you cannot be in Bournemouth for the event then you can still watch all your favourite aircraft online.

Bournemouth Air Festival schedule

Thursday, August 31

Here is which aircraft will be flying between 2pm and 3.15pm

Here is the schedule for 4.30pm - 6pm

Here are which aircraft will fly in the Dusk Flying Display between 7.45pm and 8.45pm

Friday, September 1

Here are all the planes flying at the Bournemouth Air Festival on Friday, September 1:

The Red Arrows are set to perform at the Bournemouth Air Festival this weekned

Saturday, September 2

Here are all the planes flying at the Bournemouth Air Festival on Saturday, September 2:

Sunday, September 3