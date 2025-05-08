Bride too full to eat own wedding dinner as she and hubby ditch their guests to grab big macs

28-YEAR-OLD ROSIE DRISCOLL AND 29-YEAR-OLD JACOB STRAFFON WALKING OUTSIDE MCDONALD'S

A McDonald's superfan bride admits she was too full to eat her own wedding dinner - as she ditched her stunned guests to grab a Big Mac with her new hubby.

Rosie Driscoll, 28, and Jacob Straffon, 29, were married in Hereford, on 19 April and decided to head to McDonald's for a bite to eat and some alone time together.

The couple's 90 guests were unaware they had snuck off for an untraditional wedding breakfast during the reception drinks until they came back holding branded fast food cups half an hour later.

While enjoying their Big Mac, chicken nuggets and fries, the pair decided to have a photoshoot despite strange looks from other diners as they didn't want to only have really formal photos from the day.

28-YEAR-OLD SOPHIE DRISCOLL AND 29-YEAR OLD JACOB STRAFFON ON THEIR WEDDING DAY

Putting a spin on a tradition, the bride's favourite snap was of her looping her arm around her hubby's as they drank their Coca-Colas instead of champagne. Video footage shows the bride and groom walking into McDonald's dressed in their wedding attire and each ordering a meal before tucking in.

Another clip shows the couple simultaneously taking a large bite from the burger. However the bride admits that she and Jacob were so full from their extra fast food that they were unable to eat the special wedding meal of a charcuterie meats, cheeses and fruits.

Rosie, a graphic designer client executive who lives in Bristol, said: We're the ultimate McDonald's superfans now. It was one of the stand-out memories just because it felt so bizarre. We were in our little wedding bubble and then to leave that to go to McDonald's which was obviously a very different environment was just quite surreal and funny.

It was across the road from the venue where we got married. When we went to view the venue we were like oh my god, how iconic would it be if we went to McDonald's and had a photoshoot in there. I had nuggets and fries and Jacob had a Big Mac and fries and we had a coke as well. It's an untraditional wedding breakfast.

We got a few strange looks from people around us but everyone was really lovely and congratulated us. We got quite a lot of attention which was quite funny. We absolutely love the photos. We did the really cringey photos where you link arms and drink champagne but with our coke instead and we cheers-ed our chips.

We went into a couple of different parts of the store and the poor photographers were climbing over chairs and tables. The couple revealed their 90 guests were confused as to their whereabouts but re-joined them during the drinks reception at 3:30pm before tucking into a charcuterie board later.

Rosie said: There was a bit of a rumour that we were going to McDonald's but we came back with our cokes and everyone was like no way you went to Maccie's. People found it quite funny. It's very us to do something like that.

It was really nice to carve out some time for just the two of us as it can be a chaotic day and also to do something quite untraditional. We didn't want to have loads of really formal photos so it was really lovely that we've got some fun photos.

We then had a very different meal of a charcuterie of meats, cheeses and fruits which neither of us could really eat as we were so full of McDonald's. The pair, who have been together for five years and first met at University, revealed they 'absolutely love' the fast food chain and visit regularly.

Rosie said: We absolutely love McDonald's and go as much as we can but we haven't been for months as we've been trying to squeeze into our wedding outfits. We do especially love a McDonalds breakfast. I would recommend doing something a bit quirky and different for your wedding day. It was quite a nice talking point to do that.

