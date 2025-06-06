Britain’s got the blues: Weetabix assembles all-star team to reignite the nation’s mojo

Leah Williamson OBE, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Ade Adepitan MBE as the Weetabix all-stars

The UK is in a motivational slump. New research reveals that 7 in 10 Brits (71%) agree the country is experiencing a lack of motivation with work stress (58%), traffic (40%), and potholes (34%) topping the list of motivation-killers.

Adding to the gloom, our Eurovision hopes were dashed once again, with the UK entry receiving zero points from the public vote for the second consecutive year. And in the world of sports, the Lionesses are grappling with injuries and retirements ahead of Euro 2025, raising concerns about team morale.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Two-thirds of Brits (64%) say they're inspired when they see others break barriers and achieve success, and nearly half (48%) admit they'd benefit from more advice on how to reach their goals.

Enter the Weetabix all-stars. A team of champions is stepping up to help Britain recharge. Handpicked for their incredible journeys and consistent determination, the Weetabix all-stars know a thing or two about what it takes to win.

From gold medals to morning meetings, and school runs to starting lines, the team are on a journey to show Brits how to fuel up and show up – with purpose, energy, and a bowlful of motivation. In fact, 71% of Brits agree that eating a healthy breakfast helps them feel more energised for the day.

Each all-star brings a personal goal to the group, sharing their own stories of success and resilience, both in and out of sport, to help others facing similar hurdles. Each of these champions credits their success, in part, to a proper breakfast and that starts with a bowl of Weetabix. From early training sessions to packed schedules, Weetabix has been a consistent source of fuel on their journeys to the top making them the perfect team to show the nation how powerful a great start can be.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill - The Balancer

Jess is the master of nailing multiple disciplines at once. Her success has taught her that, when life pulls you in all directions, structure gives you strength. Jess is here to help families find calm in the chaos and build morning routines that boost confidence.

Sir Mo Farah - The Long Game

Being one of the greatest endurance runners of all time, Mo knows better than most that every step counts. Success is about showing up day after day, striving for consistency over perfection. Mo’s goal is to help people see that when energy is low, taking one step at a time is the key ingredient to succeed.

Leah Williamson OBE – The Trail Blazer

Leah’s career is continuing to help shape the women’s game. As a trailblazer and consistent force for good, she is inspiring the next generation of young girls and women, showing them that sport also belongs to them - encouraging lasting change and new opportunities.

Ade Adepitan MBE- The Barrier Breaker

Ade is a passionate advocate for inclusivity, being one of the UKs first physically disabled presenters, Ade’s 20-year career is testament to his ability to break barriers. That’s why he is here to inspire everyone to take their shot, even if it feels out of reach, as he knows firsthand that resilience is built by pushing your limits.

Speaking on being an All Star, Sir Mo Farah said, "Success isn’t about being perfect every day, it’s about showing up, again and again. If I can help people start to realise that small steps lead to big wins, I’ll have done my job."

Trail Blazer Leah Williamson OBE commented, "I want every young girl and boy to know that they belong in any sport, and space they choose. Fuelling up with belief and the right support can change the game, not just for today, but for the next generation as well."

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill said, "As a former Heptathlete, a solid plan is essential to stay calm and manage a busy morning. Whether it’s chasing medals or managing the morning chaos with my kids, the principles are the same. Sticking to a routine gives me the greatest feeling of control and I hope to help other families find the calm and confidence that starting the day right brings.”

Ade Adepitan MBE, The Barrier Breaker, said, "I’ve faced plenty of doors that looked closed, but I’ve learned that with the right mindset, you can find another way in. I’m here to show people that their shot at greatness is always within reach."

Christian Sarginson, Marketing Manager at Weetabix, commented on the All-Stars campaign, "At Weetabix, we believe that everyone deserves to feel energised, confident and ready to succeed, no matter how big or small. That’s why starting the day right with the right fuel is so important. We’re proud to have teamed up with four incredible champions who embody resilience, routine, and determination to share this message with the Nation. Together Weetabix and the All-Stars are inspiring the nation to achieve their goals, bix by bix.”

The Weetabix All-Stars officially kicked off their campaign today – suited up and ready to power up the nation. With a packed year of events ahead, they’re on a journey to help every Brit achieve their goals – one bowl at a time.