An ‘optical illusion’ cycle lane that has caused at least 80 injuries will remain despite being dubbed Britain’s ‘most dangerous cycle lane’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An infamous ‘optical illusion’ cycle lane will remain right where it is, despite injuring at least 80 people since opening. The lane, in Bristol, has been branded ‘the most dangerous in Britain’.

Locals have blamed the high number of injuries due to its ‘optical illusion’ design. Photos of the lane shows how it initially appears to be flat at a glance - but actually passes over an elevated pedestrian crossing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkers on Keynsham High Street have said they repeatedly miss and subsequently trip on a ‘hidden’ curb - which they say looked like a flat line as it is painted white, essentially giving the curb camouflage.

This has led locals to call for the lane to be scrapped. However, their efforts have been dealt a huge blow after councillors dropped a motion targeted at improving its safety despite injuries including fractures, lost teeth, and significant bruising coming due to it.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrat group said: “We understand the Keynsham councillors decided to withdraw their motion whilst we await the Stage 4 safety audit.

“We’re taking reports of all falls seriously. The majority of incidents happened within the first six months of the scheme going in and the number of incidents is decreasing as people get used to the changes and in light of the amendments we have already made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are listening and the Stage 4 road safety audit we commissioned will guide us. An example of an improvement we’ve already made is to introduce the red cycle lane finish last August.”

Official figures show that at least 76 people have reported falls in the cycle lane since it opened 18 months ago in March 2022, although the unreported figure is believed to be significantly higher.

A crazy six-month period saw 46 injuries were reported on the stretch of road, leading to the lane being re-painted red in August 2022. Locals wanting it scrapped have previously recalled their experiences of coming to harm there.

One person said: "I fell into the road last year, cutting my knee, twisting my ankle and ripping my jeans. The council were not very helpful or even asked if I was ok. They did suggest that I use the crossing next time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another added: "I tripped but managed to get my balance. Don’t know whether it was the kerb or cycle lane."