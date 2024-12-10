Britain's most loved Christmas party styles revealed

Joe Browns Velvet Suit

As the holiday season approaches, Joe Browns has revealed the styles dominating Christmas party fashion across the UK. By analysing three years of online search data, the brand has uncovered what Brits most love to wear to their festive events, from glittering sequin dresses to plush velvet suits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This data-driven look into the nation’s wardrobes highlights a strong preference for eye-catching sparkle, luxe textures, and timeless elegance, setting the tone for holiday parties everywhere.

In breaking down the UK's top festive trends, Joe Browns offers advice for festive dressing, whether you’re attending a stylish office party, a cosy family gathering, or a glamorous night out with expert tips from Buying Director, Jane Reik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain's Most Popular Christmas Party Looks Revealed

Joe Browns Party Dress

By looking into average search trends from November and December over the past three years, Joe Browns reveals which party outfits are consistently topping the charts.

1. Sparkle and Shine

Sequin Dresses – 174,625 searches

Sequin Skirts – 115,125 searches

Glitter Dresses – 42,475 searches

Sparkle is clearly at the top of the charts this festive season, with sequins leading the way. Whether it's the classic sequin dress, a versatile sequin skirt, or a more subtle glitter option, Brits are embracing all things sparkle.

2. Luxe Fabrics for Winter

Velvet Dresses – 102,063 searches

Velvet Suits – 10,650 searches

Velvet continues to reign supreme in winter fashion. From plush velvet dresses to stylish velvet suits, this fabric is all about combining comfort with sophistication for those chilly winter nights.

3. Timeless Classics

Little Black Dresses – 42,475 searches

Tulle Skirts – 17,650 searches

Some looks never go out of style. The little black dress remains a must-have for any festive event, while tulle skirts add a whimsical twist for those looking to stand out in a playful, yet elegant, way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Browns Guide To Festive Looks With Buying Director, Jane Reik

With Christmas party season in full swing, Joe Browns is here to make sure you’re ready for any kind of celebration. Whether you’re heading to an office gathering, a cosy family dinner, or an all-out festive bash, the Joe Browns Ultimate Christmas Party Guide offers expert tips to help you shine.

Dressing for Office PartiesOffice parties call for a look that’s both professional and festive. Jane Reik, Joe Browns Buying Director, recommends you “start with a polished base, tailored trousers, a classic blouse, or a sophisticated dress, and elevate it with a hint of holiday sparkle or a rich seasonal colour.” A velvet blazer or suit jacket is the ideal choice for this setting, adding a refined touch of texture and warmth while showing off your unique style. Jane adds “jewel tones like deep emerald, rich ruby, midnight blue, or vibrant pink create a striking and sophisticated effect, adding a pop of colour that stands out beautifully.”

Family Gatherings and Festive DinnersFamily gatherings call for comfort as well as style. Look for warm, cosy materials and relaxed yet stylish silhouettes that let you enjoy the festivities comfortably. Consider layering pieces for added warmth and versatility—perfect for transitioning from a family meal to a festive stroll or evening gathering. “Soft knits paired with a sequin skirt can be perfect for family dinners. Layering allows you to stay comfortable throughout the day,” notes Jane, “and adding a hint of sparkle brings a festive spirit without being too formal.”

Glamorous Festive EventsIf you’re planning to attend a formal event or festive night out, don’t hold back on the glamour. “This is the time to go bold—sequins, velvet, and dramatic silhouettes” explains Jane. “Make a statement with eye-catching pieces that celebrate the season in style. Pair your standout outfit with elegant accessories and a pair of heels to complete the look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finishing Touches to Make It YoursAccessories, Jane believes, are what give any outfit a personal touch. “Your accessories are where your personality can really shine,” she says. “A bold necklace, festive earrings, or a unique scarf can make an outfit feel truly your own. These finishing touches add that last bit of magic, taking any look from simply festive to uniquely ‘you’.” Even if you’re working with a simple outfit, Jane believes the right accessories can elevate any look. “A knockout shoe and bag can make any plain black outfit just as effective as a statement dress, it's all about making the right pairings.”