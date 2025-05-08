Brits 'believe sleep deprivation is normal', survey finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New polling reveals the UK’s most sleep-deprived areas as Northerners get just 5 hours and 41 minutes of sleep while people in Wales enjoy the most at 6 hours and 38 minutes per night.

Lie-ins are a thing of the past as new polling reveals the average Brit gets up at 7:04am, with Brighton (6:40am) and Manchester (6:47am) home to the earliest risers.

The survey of 1,000 people in the UK by luxury bedding brand Tielle has raised concerns by bedding experts that not getting enough sleep is 'an accepted norm.'

Findings reveal the average UK person gets just 6 hours and 6 minutes of sleep per night, which is less than than the NHS recommendation of 7-9 hours.

The death of the lie-in

Other early risers can be found in Manchester (6:47am), Plymouth (6:50am), London (6:53am), and Bristol (6:57am), while Cardiff (7:19am), Edinburgh (7:17am), Glasgow (7:17am) and Newcastle (7:28am) locals all start their days later.

Newcastle is the UK's night owl city, with residents heading to bed at 1:41am and waking at 7:28am — later than any other city.

Those wanting extra time in bed should consider moving to Belfast, where the average wake-up time is 7:49am - over 45 minutes later than the UK average.

Catherine Morris, managing director at Tielle, the brand behind the bedding in some of the world’s most famous five-star hotels, believes whether late sleeper or early riser, Brits aren’t getting enough quality sleep:

"It’s simple, Brits aren’t getting enough sleep, and it’s bound to be taking its toll on our health and wellbeing with the ever-increasing demands of everyday life.

"And whilst some people may choose to burn the candle at both ends, for many, lack of sleep is a deeper issue. A bad night’s sleep and waking up tired is becoming an accepted norm. But just a few small modifications in how the bedroom is set up can change everything and make for a sleep straight out of one of the world’s most famous five-star hotels. From the bedding you use to how you keep the bedroom clean; it all makes a huge difference.”

There are several factors that affect sleep quality and experts at Tielle believe it starts with setting up the bedroom for sleep with a weekly cleaning routine while taking lessons from the 5 star hotels they supply.

Tips from Tielle for a good night's sleep include:

Get the sheets just right: If there’s one thing to take from luxury hotels, it’s that the sheets set the tone for a good night’s sleep. Smooth, firmly tucked and crisp - selecting quality 100% cotton bedding will have a direct impact on how long bedding will last and how well you sleep. Soft and breathable, cotton bedding looks as beautiful on the bed as it feels against the skin. Add to that its ease of maintenance and it’s easy to see why cotton bedding is favoured by five-star hotels.

Invest in pillows and duvets: Invest in the best quality pillows and duvet you can, with natural, feather and down fillings. These breathable fabrics allow sweat in the form of water vapour to escape, resulting in a less disturbed sleep. Synthetic fillings have improved immensely, but cheaper synthetic duvets are often too warm and don't allow air to flow around you. Beware of allergies too. Feather allergies are often confused with allergies to dust mite droppings, but feather allergies are rare. Synthetic duvets attract more dust mites than natural filling duvets , so seek medical advice if you need to, before making a duvet decision.

Keep the sleeping area clean: This might sound obvious, but cleanliness can have a huge impact on sleep quality. Vacuum your mattress once a week, or as often as you can, and make sure you vacuum under the bed regularly too, this will help to keep the air around the bed as clean as possible.