Brits reveal bonkers bath-time snacks

Brits have admitted to eating everything from full pizzas to smoked salmon pâté while in the bath.

A new study by leading bathroom manufacturer, nuie, revealed quirky bathers across the country are taking more than just a soak when it comes to having a bath, with over a third (34%) of adults admitting to taking a snack into the tub.

And when it comes to what Brits are choosing to tuck into, some of the answers are as strange as they are snackable.

One bath-time staple is smoked salmon pâté on crackers, while others confessed to tucking into full-sized pizzas while taking a soak.

Londoners are the most enthusiastic bath snackers, with a whopping 49% saying they enjoy a treat while soaking. Top picks in the capital vary with 12% enjoying a portion of chips whilst 9% are going healthy with their top pick being an apple.

Over in Belfast, bath-time gets quite indulgent, with 16% of people snacking on nuts and 11% opting for a slice of cake during their soak. Meanwhile, up in Edinburgh, they are opting for a cold treat with 12% polishing off a bowl of ice cream, with an apple coming in as a close second choice.

At the opposite end of the snacking spectrum, those in Norfolk are the least likely to snack, with only 26% admitting to taking a treat to the tub.

When it comes to generations, the divide is just as striking. Gen Z are the most quintessentially British, with 6% sipping on a cup of tea while they bathe, often accompanied by a biscuit or two.

Millennials, meanwhile, have a serious sweet tooth, with ice cream (11%), Dairy Milk bars (11%) and chocolate buttons (10%) ranking as their top choices for bath time snacking.

On the other hand, Boomers are the least likely to indulge in the bath, with just 5% admitting to eating whilst washing but when they do, it’s all about comfort classics like crisps, Twix, a slice of cake or the occasional scoop of ice cream.

The nations top bathtime snacks

Chocolate buttons (4%) Fries/chips (4%) Ice cream (4%) Dairy milk bar (4%) KitKat (4%) Tea with biscuits (4%) A slice of cake (3%) Banana (3%) Twix (3%) Nuts (3%)

“Whether you’re sipping tea, snacking on chocolate or enjoying smoked salmon pâté on crackers, the research shows that the bathroom has become a place that Brits unwind, reset and, evidently, indulge into their favourite foods. With nuie’s Inset Spa Bath, bathers can relax with every detail designed with comfort and relaxation in mind, making it the perfect spot to soak, recharge and even have a snack.” said Jon Walker, Head of Marketingat nuie.