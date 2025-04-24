Brits spring cleaning takes over four hours per person – TikTok star reveals how to cut it down

UK TikTok star Bea Elton (aka @cleanwithbea

With spring in full swing, it’s our annual chance to refresh, declutter and reset our homes. Many Brits are starting to pay attention to the annual deep clean, but new research suggests we might be spending far more time on it than we need to.

Brits spring cleaning takes over 4 hours per person – TikTok star reveals how to cut it down

A new survey among 2,000 Brits, from online electrical retailers AO.com has found Brits spend an average of 4 and a half hours on a full spring clean, amounting to a whopping 220 million hours collectively across the UK.

Social Media Motivates 1 in 10 Brits to Deep Clean

#CleanTok has taken over the internet, inspiring millions to clean their home with its oddly satisfying cleaning videos. 1 in 10 Brits say that social media motivates them to tackle their clutter.

UK TikTok star Bea Elton (aka @cleanwithbea) has over 2 million followers by transforming hoarders’ homes. She has shared her tips to make spring cleaning more productive and manageable:

Use your laundry timer as your spring clean timer: Start a laundry load and use the time left as your timer to clean your home. This approach makes cleaning feel more like a productive task instead of a never-ending to-do list. Plus, when you return to your laundry, it’s ready to be put in the dryer or hung on the washing line, and you’ve cleaned a significant portion of your home in the meantime.

Start a laundry load and use the time left as your timer to clean your home. This approach makes cleaning feel more like a productive task instead of a never-ending to-do list. Plus, when you return to your laundry, it’s ready to be put in the dryer or hung on the washing line, and you’ve cleaned a significant portion of your home in the meantime. Tidy by task, not by room : Cleaning room by room can often mean hopping from one task to another, which can feel less efficient. A recommended strategy is to start with higher surfaces and work your way down, leaving floor cleaning until the end. For instance, if you clean floors first and then wipe down countertops, any dust or crumbs that fall could ruin the effort you just put in. Adopting this method not only saves time but also improves overall efficiency, making the cleaning process feel more manageable.

: Cleaning room by room can often mean hopping from one task to another, which can feel less efficient. A recommended strategy is to start with higher surfaces and work your way down, leaving floor cleaning until the end. For instance, if you clean floors first and then wipe down countertops, any dust or crumbs that fall could ruin the effort you just put in. Adopting this method not only saves time but also improves overall efficiency, making the cleaning process feel more manageable. Let cleaning products ‘marinate’: Many cleaning products need time to break down grime, grease, and other stubborn stains. Spray surfaces including your hob, oven and countertops and let them soak any stains while you tackle something else. This gives the cleaner time to break down dirt and grime, so when you return to wipe it off, it requires minimal effort. A few extra minutes of soaking can save you time later and make cleaning less strenuous.

Many cleaning products need time to break down grime, grease, and other stubborn stains. Spray surfaces including your hob, oven and countertops and let them soak any stains while you tackle something else. This gives the cleaner time to break down dirt and grime, so when you return to wipe it off, it requires minimal effort. A few extra minutes of soaking can save you time later and make cleaning less strenuous. Don’t skip attachments: Many people overlook the power of vacuum attachments. Attach the soft brush tool to your vacuum cleaner, and use it to dust skirting boards, radiators, blinds, and light fixtures. The soft brush attachment is designed to lift dust without damaging delicate surfaces. The dust and dirt will be lifted from the wood and sucked straight into the vacuum cleaner, meaning it is one of the most efficient ways to dust. Plus, it also means that you don’t have to get down on your hands and knees so it makes it a much easier job.

The research also found what motivates us to do a thorough clean of our homes. The reasons for this seasonal cleaning ritual include:

Brits' Top Motivators for Spring Cleaning:

The satisfaction of a clean home - 46%

The arrival of warmer weather - 36%

A sense of accomplishment - 33%

Reducing stress and improving mental health - 26%

Social media inspiration - 11%