Brits wearing sunglasses while driving could face fines of £5,000 amid rising temperatures, says legal expert

A lawyer has warned British drivers about a hidden sunglasses rule that can land motorists with substantial fines if caught breaking it, with thousands of UK drivers unaware that certain types of sunglasses are illegal behind the wheel.

With areas throughout the UK set to face rising temperatures and more sunshine over the coming weeks, Daniel McAfee, Head of Legal Operations at Lawhive, has highlighted the legal duties drivers face regarding vision and vehicle control.

"The fundamental legal principle here is straightforward – drivers have positive obligations under the Road Traffic Act 1988 to maintain clear vision and full control of their vehicle at all times," explains McAfee. "Highway Code Rules 93 and 237 specifically address these duties, and failure to comply can result not only in penalties but also legal liability and potential impact on insurance claims."

The legal framework creates clear responsibilities for motorists. Rule 93 states that drivers must be able to read a number plate from 20 metres, whilst Rule 237 requires drivers to slow down or stop if dazzled by bright sunlight.

"Contrary to popular belief, the issue isn't simply about following product guidelines – it's about meeting your legal duty of care," notes McAfee. "In my assessment, any eyewear that impairs your ability to assess road conditions, spot hazards, or react appropriately could constitute a breach of these fundamental obligations."

The penalties reflect the seriousness with which the law treats vision-related driving offences. Motorists face charges of careless driving under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, which can result in fixed penalties of £100 and three penalty points, or in court proceedings, fines reaching £5,000 and up to nine penalty points.

"It must be said that the consequences extend beyond immediate penalties," observes McAfee. "If inappropriate eyewear contributes to an accident, drivers may face increased legal liability and insurance complications, as they've potentially failed to meet their statutory duty of care."

The legal obligations work both ways, creating what McAfee describes as a "careful balancing act" for drivers. Failing to wear appropriate eyewear when bright sunlight creates dangerous conditions can equally result in penalties for driving without due care and attention.

"Generally speaking, the law requires drivers to take reasonable precautions to maintain safe vision," McAfee explains. "This means planning ahead – keeping suitable eyewear accessible and being prepared to adjust or remove it as conditions change."

Product experts typically classify sunglasses by categories 1-4 based on light transmission levels, with category 4 designed for extreme conditions like skiing or mountaineering. However, McAfee emphasises that the legal test goes beyond product specifications.

"The key legal question isn't whether sunglasses meet particular product standards, but whether they enable you to fulfil your statutory duties as a driver," he notes. "To be more precise, this requires ongoing assessment of how your eyewear affects your ability to spot pedestrians, read road signs, or react to changing traffic conditions."

Recent incidents involving visibility-related accidents have highlighted these concerns, with authorities increasingly focusing on driver preparation and equipment choices.

"Indeed, what many motorists don't realise is that their duty extends to route planning and environmental awareness," adds McAfee. "In accordance with Highway Code guidance, drivers should anticipate changing light conditions – tunnels, tree-lined roads, or areas with frequent weather changes - and ensure their eyewear won't compromise safety."

The practical implications are significant during spring weather, when rain followed by sunshine creates extreme glare conditions that can dramatically affect stopping distances and hazard detection.

"In my view, the most important takeaway is that drivers must actively assess the suitability of their eyewear rather than assuming any sunglasses are appropriate," concludes McAfee. "The legal framework places the responsibility firmly on the individual driver to maintain safe vision and avoid anything that could impair their ability to operate a vehicle safely."