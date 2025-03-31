Bromford and Vistry celebrate successful partnership as Shared Ownership homes sell out in Bath

CGI of the Bowdler home style at Sulis Down.

Leading new homes provider Bromford and Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, are celebrating a successful partnership at a development in Bath after the final Shared Ownership homes were snapped up.

Situated just to the south west of the city off Combe Hay Lane, the Sulis Down development has contributed towards the increased need for affordable housing in the area, providing greater accessibility towards home ownership through a variety of two- and three-bedroom homes across a variety of styles.

The joint venture between the two renowned housing providers has allowed buyers to relax in the tranquil Somerset countryside with easy routes into the city centre where they can experience the history, charm and amenities of a roman settlement steeped in culture.

Less than three miles from Bath, Sulis Down became a hugely important development for Bromford and Vistry, with the recently-completed homes meeting the demands of a variety of home seekers, including first-time buyers, families, commuters and more.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a small deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

A spokesperson at Vistry Group, said: “By working in partnership with Bromford at Sulis Down, we’ve been able to deliver a high number of outstanding, mixed-tenure homes, including a significant number of affordable homes.

“This approach has enabled us to provide a wide range of housing choices, giving local people genuine opportunities to get onto the housing ladder.

“We look forward to working in partnership again in future to help meet the nation’s crippling need for homes of all tenures.”

Jon Wakefield, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the high-quality homes at Sulis Down, with our relationship with Vistry assuring both us and our buyers that they’re settling down in a superb space well-equipped for the future.

“This development is in the prime location for many home seekers, with Shared Ownership becoming an increasingly popular route onto the property ladder.

“We wish Vistry all the best for the future as this development comes to the end of its life cycle, and we look forward to collaborating once more if the opportunity arises.”

Bath city centre features a whole host of shops, eateries and attractions, as well as schools for all ages. Bath is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, and allows locals to visit the world-famous Roman Baths, The Royal Crescent and Bath Abbey.

A range of great transport links are also available. Bath is eight miles from the M4, and the Bath Spa railway station is just under three miles away, providing regular services to Bristol and London.

Bromford’s Shared Ownership homes have been built specifically to meet the needs of local people, and priority was given to those who have a connection to Bath and North East Somerset council. The local area connection is based on buyers having been a resident or employed within the area for two to five years, or having family connections who have lived in the area for more than three years.

