Cadbury has axed a very popular treat - leading to concerns from one parent regarding the impact it may have on his neuro-divergent child

Cadbury has confirmed they are set to phase out an iconic selection box treat favourite - leaving fans devastated. It was announced on Wednesday (July 19) that mini bags of Dairy Milk buttons are on their way out.

The 14.4g party bags will still be available in multi-packs meaning fans will not have to learn to live without the sweet treat or go on a panic buy and stock up. Bigger 40g and 119g bags can still be purchased in various supermarkets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cadbury has said that the move comes as ‘consumer taste and trends change over the years’, but there are fears that the larger sizes, that will still be available, are simply too big for children.

A Cadbury spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to advise that this product has been discontinued. Consumer tastes and trends do change over the years and our dedicated Research & Development Teams are always working hard to delight our consumers with a varied range with seasonal favourites and new exciting ideas.”

There’s also concerns from some that it may impact neuro-divergent children, with one father saying he’s stocked up on three months’ worth of the mini treat size packs for his son, who has autism.

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: “That’s the only chocolate he will eat, so I buy it in bulk. I started to notice that I was struggling to find it via online retailers.

Advertisement

Advertisement