Can pets feel stress? How to create a calming routine

Just like humans, pets experience stress. While they may not have to juggle jobs or pay bills, pets can become overwhelmed by changes in their environment, loud noises, lack of stimulation, or even the emotions of their owners.

Recognizing signs of stress and implementing a calming routine can dramatically improve your pet's well-being—and strengthen your bond.

can become overwhelmed by changes in their environment, loud noises, lack of stimulation, or even the emotions of their owners. Recognizing signs of stress and implementing a calming routine can dramatically improve your pet’s well-being—and strengthen your bond.

This article explores the causes of stress in pets, how to spot the signs, and how to create a calming routine that soothes and supports your furry friend.

Do Pets Really Feel Stress?

Yes, absolutely. Pets—especially dogs, cats, and even small animals like rabbits and birds—have emotional and physiological responses to stress. These responses are often triggered by fear, change, boredom, or a lack of control over their environment.

Common Stress Triggers for Pets:

Sudden changes in routine (moving house, a new baby or pet)

(moving house, a new baby or pet) Loud noises (thunderstorms, fireworks, vacuum cleaners)

(thunderstorms, fireworks, vacuum cleaners) Separation from owners

Lack of exercise or mental stimulation

Veterinary visits or grooming sessions

Past trauma or neglect (especially in rescue animals)

Stress isn’t just a behavioral problem—it can also compromise your pet’s immune system and lead to chronic health issues if not addressed.

Signs Your Pet May Be Stressed

Pets often communicate their stress in subtle (and not-so-subtle) ways. Watch for the following behaviors:

Dogs:

Excessive barking or whining

Pacing or restlessness

Destructive chewing or digging

Hiding or avoiding eye contact

Panting when not hot or tired

Excessive licking or grooming

Cats:

Hiding for long periods

Spraying or inappropriate urination

Over-grooming (leading to bald spots)

Aggression or sudden changes in behavior

Loss of appetite

If your pet shows any of these signs consistently, it's time to explore stress-reducing strategies.

How to Create a Calming Routine for Your Pet

A consistent, calming routine can help your pet feel safe, secure, and balanced. Here’s how to build one that works for your household:

1. Establish a Predictable Daily Schedule

Pets thrive on routine. Feeding, walking, playtime, and rest should happen at consistent times each day.

Feed your pet at the same time in the morning and evening.

your pet at the same time in the morning and evening. Walks and exercise should be regular, not rushed or forgotten.

should be regular, not rushed or forgotten. Schedule quiet time to help them wind down at the end of the day.

Predictability helps reduce anxiety by giving pets a sense of control over their environment.

2. Create a Safe Space

Every pet needs a place where they can retreat and feel secure—especially during stressful events like thunderstorms or parties.

For dogs , a cosy crate with soft bedding can serve as a den.

, a cosy crate with soft bedding can serve as a den. For cats , a high perch or enclosed bed in a quiet corner works well.

, a high perch or enclosed bed in a quiet corner works well. Consider placing white noise machines, fans, or soft music nearby to help muffle startling sounds.

Make sure this space is off-limits to children or visitors when your pet needs alone time.

3. Provide Physical and Mental Stimulation

A bored pet is more prone to anxiety and destructive behavior. Provide healthy outlets for their energy:

Daily exercise : Walks, fetch, tug-of-war for dogs; interactive play or climbing trees for cats.

: Walks, fetch, tug-of-war for dogs; interactive play or climbing trees for cats. Puzzle feeders or treat-dispensing toys challenge your pet’s brain.

or treat-dispensing toys challenge your pet’s brain. Rotate toys weekly to keep them interesting.

Teach new tricks or commands—it builds confidence and focus.

Even 15–30 minutes a day of focused play or training can dramatically reduce stress levels.

4. Practice Calm Interaction

Your energy affects your pet. Speak to them in a soft voice, avoid chaotic movements, and resist yelling—even if you’re frustrated. Incorporate calming touch into your daily routine:

Gentle petting : Slow, firm strokes along their back or chest can soothe nervous pets.

: Slow, firm strokes along their back or chest can soothe nervous pets. Massage : Lightly massaging your dog’s neck or your cat’s cheeks can ease muscle tension and promote trust.

: Lightly massaging your dog’s neck or your cat’s cheeks can ease muscle tension and promote trust. Eye contact and smiles: Dogs especially respond well to positive facial cues.

Avoid overstimulation—some pets need downtime even after play or affection.

5. Use Natural Calming Aids

If your pet is highly anxious, consider supplementing their routine with calming aids:

Pheromone diffusers like Feliway (for cats) or Adaptil (for dogs) mimic natural calming signals.

like Feliway (for cats) or Adaptil (for dogs) mimic natural calming signals. Herbal supplements such as valerian root, chamomile, or passionflower may reduce anxiety—always consult your vet first.

such as valerian root, chamomile, or passionflower may reduce anxiety—always consult your vet first. CBD oil for pets is gaining popularity for calming stress and improving sleep, but must be THC-free and properly dosed.

is gaining popularity for calming stress and improving sleep, but must be THC-free and properly dosed. Calming treats: Many brands now offer veterinarian-formulated treats with relaxing ingredients.

Introduce any new supplement gradually and observe your pet’s response.

6. Desensitize and Counter-Condition

If your pet has specific triggers (like the sound of fireworks), try desensitisation:

Play a recording of the sound at a low volume while offering treats or praise.

Gradually increase the volume over time, pairing the noise with positive reinforcement.

This builds a new, positive association with the trigger. Professional trainers or animal behaviorists can help with more advanced desensitization plans.

7. Limit Exposure to Stressors

While you can’t eliminate all stress, you can reduce unnecessary exposure.

Keep pets indoors during fireworks or storms.

Avoid dog parks if your dog gets overwhelmed.

If guests are coming over, prepare your pet’s safe space in advance.

For social events or travel, give your pet extra attention before and after, and bring familiar items like their blanket or favorite toy.

When to Seek Professional Help

If your pet’s stress is interfering with daily life, consult your veterinarian or a certified animal behaviorist. Chronic stress can lead to:

Weight loss

Digestive issues

Skin conditions

Aggression

Depression or withdrawal

Professional help can identify underlying causes and develop a targeted treatment plan.

Final Thoughts

Your pet’s mental and emotional health is just as important as their physical health. By recognizing the signs of stress and building a supportive, calming routine, you’re not just improving their behavior—you’re enhancing their quality of life.

Remember, your presence, patience, and love go a long way. A peaceful pet is a happy pet—and a happy pet makes for a more peaceful home.