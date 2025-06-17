Can your EV handle the heat? Expert tips to avoid battery drain and charging fails this summer

United Kingdom

Clean energy expert shares expert tips on how to protect your electric vehicle this summer.

As the UK and Europe face increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves, now almost five times more common than in the 1970s, according to the Met Office, EV owners may experience more than just discomfort on the road. High temperatures can significantly reduce EV range, slow down charging times, and accelerate battery wear.

EVs operate most efficiently in cooler climates, and their battery management systems (BMS) must work harder during heat waves, drawing extra power just to maintain safe temperatures. Wolf River Electric says this matters more than ever as EV adoption grows across Europe, with over 3 million fully electric cars now on the road and many drivers relying on public charging infrastructure during summer travel.

Battery Drain Triggers to Watch Out For

Frequent Rapid Charging in High Temperatures

Using rapid chargers generates considerable heat. In summer, this added strain can accelerate battery wear.

Leaving Your Car in Full Sunlight

Parking in direct sun increases cabin and battery temperatures, prompting the BMS to work overtime, draining more power.

Heavy Loads and Hilly Driving

Road trips with passengers, luggage, or uphill terrain increase energy use and heat generation, which can further tax your system.

Tips to Keep Your EV Cool and Efficient

Precondition While Plugged In Cool your car while it’s still connected to your home charger, saving energy for the road ahead. Charge Overnight Take advantage of cooler night-time temperatures and off-peak electricity tariffs for more efficient and affordable charging. Avoid Charging to 100% During heatwaves, stop charging at 80–90% to avoid overheating. The 20–90% range is ideal for battery health. Consider Installing a Home Solar EV Charger A solar-integrated home charger allows flexible daytime charging without relying on the grid during peak demand. Use Apps to Plan Smarter Charging Stops Apps like Zap-Map help locate shaded or less congested charging points: essential when heat slows down charging speeds.

“Heatwaves are becoming more frequent in the UK, and many EV drivers are still unaware of how much temperature affects battery health and performance. Your EV needs seasonal care, much like it does in winter.

We advise drivers to stay ahead by making small adjustments: avoid unnecessary rapid charging, park in the shade, and use tools like scheduled charging and preconditioning. These simple actions help extend your battery’s lifespan and reduce costs.

Solar-powered EV chargers are especially effective during hot months. They offer more flexibility and reduce your reliance on peak grid energy, which is under strain during heatwaves. Smart energy use leads to smarter, more sustainable driving,” says Clean Energy, Expert Justin Nielsen from Wolf River Electric.