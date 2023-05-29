2023 BMW 5 Series and i5 (Photo: BMW)

BMW has revealed the eighth generation of its 5 Series saloon, unveiling a host of technological innovations and an all-electric i5 option for the first time.

As with most new cars, the latest 5 Series is bigger than the outgoing model, with almost 10cm extra length pushing it over the five metre mark. It’s also 3cm taller and wider and the wheelbase has been stretched to improve rear legroom.

Visually, the new model doesn’t stray too far from the previous generation, with a slightly more angular style to the traditional three-box saloon shape. Some touches, such as the flush-fit door handles and two-tone front bumper, have been copied from the larger 7 Series. Thankfully, though, 5 Series’ grille is relatively compact and understated, although on high-spec models it can be illuminated. As usual, higher-spec cars get more elaborate body trim and wheels, but all versions come with full LED lighting, alloys and M Sport suspension as standard.

Inside, the new 5 Series echoes the virtually button-free "Curved Display" shown in the 7 Series, which consists of 12.3-inch digital dials and a 14.9-inch touchscreen which flow together. A combination of touchscreen and voice control manage virtually all secondary functions and the backlit and touch-sensitive “Interaction Bar” running the width of the dash and into the door tops can be added as an optional extra. The 5 Series also introduces an AirConsole gaming system that lets occupants use their phones to play games on the main screen while the car is stopped or charging.

The 5 Series is the first model to feature a vegan seat upholstery material as standard - Veganza - offered in three colours, although traditional leather with a two-tone finish is available as an option.

The new 5 Series will come in two standard trim levels - M Sport and M Sport Pro along with an EV-specific i5 M60 xDrive for the halo model of the range.

The i5 is the first fully electric version of the 5 series and comes in two variants - the 335bhp eDrive40 and a 593bhp M60 xDrive.The regular model takes just six seconds to rewatch 63mph from standstill while the extra power of the M6 cuts that to 3.8 seconds - close to the performance of the outgoing M5.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series interior borrows heavily from the 7 Series (Photo: BMW)

Each uses an 81.2kWh battery, which allows for a range of up to 362 miles on the standard i5, or 320 miles on the M60 and both accept charging at up to 205kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge can take place in around 30 minutes.

Alongside the EV versions, a single petrol variant is offered - the 205bhp 2.0-litre 520i petrol. Next year two plug-in hybrid models - badge 530e and 550e - will join the range offering between 49 and 62 miles of electric range.

Among new technology arriving on the 5 Series is a ‘digital tyre condition monitor’ that’s able to report problems far earlier than the current systems and “Proactive Care” which will use its connected services to report any faults with the car directly to BMW, which will then follow up with the owner to arrange a repair.

The car also features a system where the car can change lanes automatically on a motorway by the driver simply looking at the relevant exterior mirror, without the need to press the indicator. However, BMW has not confirmed when this feature will come to the UK.

The 5 Series AirConsole allows occupants to play games while the car is parked or charging (Photo: BMW)