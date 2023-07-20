Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Great Britain ice hockey player Mike Hammond dies in car crash aged 33
‘Lioness’ on the loose in Berlin sparks ‘stay inside’ warning
Two killed in a deadly shooting in Auckland
Is WhatsApp down? Thousands experiencing problems sending messages
Just Stop Oil activist punched and kicked during slow march, video shows

2023 Vauxhall Corsa price and specification revealed, including £38,500 EV version

Mid-life facelift brings new tech and looks plus more powerful, longer-range electric option

Matt Allan
By Matt Allan
5 minutes ago
Updated Vauxhall Corsa (Photo: Vauxhall)Updated Vauxhall Corsa (Photo: Vauxhall)
Updated Vauxhall Corsa (Photo: Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has announced prices and specifications for its updated Corsa, with costs running from under £20,000 to almost £40,000 for the compact hatchback. 

This generation of Corsa was launched in 2019 and has now had a mid-life facelift just as its biggest rival - the Ford Fiesta - vanishes from sale. 

The updates bring a new look, interior changes, new equipment and an upgraded electric drivetrain to Britain’s best-selling supermini, along with that eye-opening top price. 

Most Popular

Visually, the most obvious change is the addition of the Vizor front end. This gloss black single-piece panel sits between the LED headlights, and gives the Corsa a cleaner, more modern look as well as housing various sensors for the driver aid and safety functions. It also brings the Corsa in line with the rest of the Vauxhall line-up, all of which have adopted the front end which debuted on the Mokka

Other external styling updates include 17-inch black alloy wheels, as well as black roof, black badging and black Corsa lettering on GS and Ultimate models.

Internally, the biggest change is the addition of a 10-inch central touchscreen, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, both of which offer wireless connectivity in higher grades and EV versions with the new drivetrain. Entry-level cars get a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, which is upgraded to seven inches on higher-spec cars and sits behind a redesigned steering wheel. New sports seats are also available on GS trim and above, and come with Alcantara finish, heating and massage function on top-tier Ultimate models.

For the new model year, Vuaxhall has added a more powerful, longer-range electric powertrain to the Corsa, which will go on sale alongside the existing 134bhp version with its 222-mile range. 

All versions of the new Vauxhall Corsa get a 10-inch touchscreen and digital dials (Photo: Vauxhall)All versions of the new Vauxhall Corsa get a 10-inch touchscreen and digital dials (Photo: Vauxhall)
All versions of the new Vauxhall Corsa get a 10-inch touchscreen and digital dials (Photo: Vauxhall)

The new setup is shared with the likes of the Jeep Avenger, DS3 E-Tense and Peugeot e-2008 and features a 154bhp motor driving the front wheels and a 51kWh battery with a quoted range of 245 miles. It will only be available in Ultimate trim, priced from £38,585.

For the first time, the 134bhp EV model will be sold in entry-level Design spec - priced from £32,445 - as well as mid-range GS trim. 

Three petrol engine options also remain, with a mild hybrid due to join the line-up soon. The entry-level engine is a 74bhp naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while turbocharged 1.2-litres offer 99bhp or 128bhp. The former is available with a choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, with the 128bhp only offered as an auto. 

As part of Vauxhall’s drive to simplify its offering, the Corsa is available in three trims – Design, GS and Ultimate – with each costing around £500 more than before.

Design is priced from £19,625 (or £32,445 for the electric) with standard equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen, rear sensors and automatic LED headlights. The GS brings a reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster, and starts from £22,005, or £34,080 for the EV.

At the top of the range, the Ultimate gains Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry and massaging and heated front seats, and costs from £25,685 for the petrol, or £38,585 for the Corsa Electric.

Orders books for the updated Corsa are open now, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.

Related topics:Vauxhall