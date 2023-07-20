Mid-life facelift brings new tech and looks plus more powerful, longer-range electric option

Updated Vauxhall Corsa (Photo: Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has announced prices and specifications for its updated Corsa, with costs running from under £20,000 to almost £40,000 for the compact hatchback.

This generation of Corsa was launched in 2019 and has now had a mid-life facelift just as its biggest rival - the Ford Fiesta - vanishes from sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The updates bring a new look, interior changes, new equipment and an upgraded electric drivetrain to Britain’s best-selling supermini, along with that eye-opening top price.

Visually, the most obvious change is the addition of the Vizor front end. This gloss black single-piece panel sits between the LED headlights, and gives the Corsa a cleaner, more modern look as well as housing various sensors for the driver aid and safety functions. It also brings the Corsa in line with the rest of the Vauxhall line-up, all of which have adopted the front end which debuted on the Mokka.

Other external styling updates include 17-inch black alloy wheels, as well as black roof, black badging and black Corsa lettering on GS and Ultimate models.

Internally, the biggest change is the addition of a 10-inch central touchscreen, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, both of which offer wireless connectivity in higher grades and EV versions with the new drivetrain. Entry-level cars get a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, which is upgraded to seven inches on higher-spec cars and sits behind a redesigned steering wheel. New sports seats are also available on GS trim and above, and come with Alcantara finish, heating and massage function on top-tier Ultimate models.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the new model year, Vuaxhall has added a more powerful, longer-range electric powertrain to the Corsa, which will go on sale alongside the existing 134bhp version with its 222-mile range.

All versions of the new Vauxhall Corsa get a 10-inch touchscreen and digital dials (Photo: Vauxhall)

The new setup is shared with the likes of the Jeep Avenger, DS3 E-Tense and Peugeot e-2008 and features a 154bhp motor driving the front wheels and a 51kWh battery with a quoted range of 245 miles. It will only be available in Ultimate trim, priced from £38,585.

For the first time, the 134bhp EV model will be sold in entry-level Design spec - priced from £32,445 - as well as mid-range GS trim.

Three petrol engine options also remain, with a mild hybrid due to join the line-up soon. The entry-level engine is a 74bhp naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while turbocharged 1.2-litres offer 99bhp or 128bhp. The former is available with a choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, with the 128bhp only offered as an auto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of Vauxhall’s drive to simplify its offering, the Corsa is available in three trims – Design, GS and Ultimate – with each costing around £500 more than before.

Design is priced from £19,625 (or £32,445 for the electric) with standard equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen, rear sensors and automatic LED headlights. The GS brings a reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster, and starts from £22,005, or £34,080 for the EV.

At the top of the range, the Ultimate gains Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry and massaging and heated front seats, and costs from £25,685 for the petrol, or £38,585 for the Corsa Electric.