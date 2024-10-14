AI tyre safety: Anyline partners with TyreSafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyline, a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, today announced a partnership with TyreSafe, the UK’s leading authority on tyre safety.

The partnership kicks off during Tyre Safety Month – a broadly supported October campaign across the UK dedicated to raising awareness about tyres’ critical role in road safety. This year’s theme is “Caught in the A.C.T.” – urging drivers to remember to check Air Pressure, Condition and Tread of tyres.

“Road causality statistics released by the UK Government last month show that on average, 152 people in the UK are killed or seriously injured every year due to tyre defects and our research estimates that as many as 6 million tyres are currently on the road with illegal tread depth,” says Stuart Lovatt, chair at TyreSafe. “Tyres are an important topic that can be overlooked, so we are thrilled to welcome Anyline as a partner dedicated to educating drivers about the importance of tyre safety throughout the UK.”

“As sophisticated as our vehicles become, we have to remember that they are only connected to the road with just four areas of tread that are each about the size of an adult palm,” says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder at Anyline. “Properly maintaining your tyres makes the road safer for everyone, and working together with TyreSafe, we can jointly fund important research and share our insights with a much broader audience.”

As an initial project, Anyline and TyreSafe are commissioning a comprehensive study looking at UK drivers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviours around tyre safety. The full report will be available later this month.

Some preliminary results from that report around young drivers are:

- Gen Z drivers (age 18-34) show lower awareness and understanding of the risks associated with tyre safety, highlighting a need for targeted educational efforts.

- A significant portion of younger drivers (26 per cent) rely on friends or family to check their tyres, compared to just 8 per cent of older drivers.

With computer vision and AI-enabled technology, Anyline’s mobile scanning solutions allows tyre service centres, manufacturers, distributors and retailers to quickly capture tyre, automotive and customer information from any mobile device. During Tyre Safety Month, Anyline is offering free demos of its tyre inspection solutions. For more information, visit https://anyline.com/appointment. To learn more about Tyre Safety Month, visit https://www.tyresafe.org/campaigns/tyre-safety-month/.