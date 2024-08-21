Automobilia auction raises more than £194,000 with all 329 lots sold
The Christine Hodges Petroliana Sale, which took place on Saturday 17th August at H&H’s Cheshire headquarters and comprised of original forecourt items and contemporary decorative pieces, ended with a sales value of more than £194,000.
Because every single one of the 329 lots was sold, it has achieved the rare term of a ‘white glove sale’.
Highlights saw two glass petrol pump globes fetching more than £10,000 each. They were an Aero Special Glass Petrol Pump Globe that sold for an impressive £15,000 and a Super Shell Glass Petrol Pump Globe that found a new home for £10,320.
Continuing the interest in glass globes were three other notable sales which saw a Price’s Motorine Glass Oil Globe sell for £9,600, a Cleveland Special Mixture Glass Petrol Pump Globe be hammered away for £8,640 and an extremely rare Power Ethyl Glass Petrol Pump Globe auctioned for £7,680.
The Petroliana Sale was extra special as the entire catalogue was offered by one seller –Christine Hodges – who had amassed the collectable items over the last four or so decades, with input from her husband, a well-known car club member who sadly passed away last year.
Adam Sykes, classic car and automobila consultant at H&H Classics, said: “The Petroliana Sale was a resounding success and to achieve a ‘white glove sale’ is something we are all very proud of.
“Of course, it really is testament to Christine’s passion for collectable automobilia items.
“Our thanks also goes to all our bidders, who between them bought all 329 lots and made it a day to remember.”
Other notable sales saw a very rare ‘Super Motor Oil’ 5-Gallon Pyramid Can fetch £2,400, a Shell “Guaranteed Sealed’ Enamel Sign sell for £2,160 and a Castrol Motor Oil Advertising Sign reach £1,920.
Adam added: “The Petroliana sale had collectable lots appealing to all tastes and budgets, which undoubtedly helped create a great atmosphere on the day and, of course, resulted in all lots being sold.”
