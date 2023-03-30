Top models for large families based on Isofix points, Euro NCAP safety score and ease of use

The best MPVs and SUVs for families who need three or more child seats have been named by a new study.

The study looked at models with at least seven seats across three main categories - traditional MPVs, mainstream SUVs and luxury SUVs. Testing involved one seat suitable for children from birth to four years old, and two for children aged up to 12. Results were based on accessibility, space and versatility for fitting the seats and the vehicle’s Euro NCAP overall safety and child occupant ratings.

The rear seats of a car are the safest place for children, so the best choices need to accommodate three child seats across their second and third rows.

The Citroen e-Spacetourer proved to be the best overall vehicle thanks to its nine seats, multiple Isofix mounting points and high safety rating. The large all-electric MPV has the highest Euro NCAP child occupant safety score of any of the vehicles tested - 91% - and with Isofix points on six rear seats offers unrivalled flexibility. What Car?’s testers also praised the van-based vehicle’s sliding doors which aided access and the sliding second row, which made it easy to manoeuvre even bulky child seats.

Other strong performers in the now limited MPV segment included the new Volkswagen Multivan, which has a five-star NCAP rating, scored 89% for child safety and can fit three child seats across its second row. The now discontinued Ford S-Max was also highly rated thanks to similar scores and the flexibility of its seven-seat arrangement, ahead of the Peugeot e-Rifter and Dacia Jogger.

The Citroen e-Spacetourer shone thanks to its nine seats and six Isofix points (Photos: Citroen)

Among mainstream SUVs, the Hyundai Santa Fe topped the table thanks to its child occupant score of 88%, which was the highest of the cars tested. It was also deemed to be the roomiest SUV on test and comes with two Isofix mounting points on the second-row seats and electric tilt and slide controls that allow access to the third-row seats, which can accommodate two seatbelt-secured child seats. It outshone the closely related Kia Sorento thanks to a significantly lower starting price.

The Mercedes GLE scored highly thanks to its space and impressive safety rating (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

For families with more cash to splash, the BMW X7 was found to be the most accommodating and comfortable because it has the most interior space and offers lots of desirable kit, including four-zone climate control and rear seats that all fold electrically. However, it hasn’t been rated by Euro NCAP, so the Mercedes-Benz GLE topped the table of luxury SUVs thanks to its five-star rating and 90% child occupant protection score. Behind it the Genesis GV80 and Volvo XC90 offered matching levels of space and identical safety scores.

What Car? consumer editor Claire Evans said: “Finding the right car for a growing family can be difficult, and our latest research shows that not all cars with seven seats are suitable when it comes to carrying three young children.