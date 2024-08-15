Bohemian Rhapsody voted the UK's top driving song

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Is this just real life? Is this just fantasy?” ... Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen – has been voted the UK’s top driving song from the past 70 years in new research conducted by leading fuel brand JET in celebration of its platinum anniversary.

Spanning eight decades from 1954 – the year JET was founded, the research, conducted online in July 2024, polled 2,000 UK drivers to reveal the nation’s favourite songs to drive to and the results did not disappoint!

The UK’s top driving songs from the past 70 years (1954-2024)

1 Bohemian Rhapsody (released in 1975) – Queen (38%)

Queen II album cover

2 Murder on the Dancefloor (2001, re-released in 2024) – Sophie Ellis-Bextor (31%)

3= La Bamba (1958) – Ritchie Valens (27%)

3= California Dreamin’ (1965) – The Mamas and The Papas (27%)

5 Billie Jean (1983) – Michael Jackson (26%)

6= Jailhouse Rock (1957) – Elvis Presley (25%)

6= I Will Always Love You (1992) – Whitney Houston (25%)

8 Uptown Funk (2014) – Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars (24%)

9 Happy (2013) – Pharrell Williams (23%)

10 Umbrella (2007) – Rihanna ft Jay-Z (22%)

Much-loved anthem, Bohemian Rhapsody, was the runaway winner, taking more than a third of the votes (38%) with rebound pop hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor making second place (31%). Ranking in joint third place, the 50s Mexican dance classic, ‘La Bamba’ (27%) joined the 60s American folk anthem ‘California Dreamin’ (27%) by The Mamas and The Papas.

Michael Jackson moonwalked into 5th place (26%) with ‘Billie Jean’ (not my lover?) and two smash hit singles shared joint 6th and 7th place: Elvis Presley with ‘Jailhouse Rock’ (25%) and Whitney Houston’s rendition of the song originally written by Dolly Parton, ‘I Will Always Love You’ (25%).

In 8th place, Mark Ronson’s ‘Uptown Funk’ ft Bruno Mars (24%) was closely followed by ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams (9th place with 23%). Landing in 10th place, ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna (22%) feels quite fitting for a British summer anthem.

Top driving discs by decade:

1950s

1. La Bamba – Ritchie Valens

2. Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley

3. Rock Around The Clock – Bill Haley & His Comets

1960s

1. California Dreamin’ – The Mamas and The Papas

2. Stand By Me – Ben E. King

3. Heard It Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

1970s

1. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

2. Dancing Queen – Abba

3. Heart of Glass – Blondie

1980s

1. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

2. Tainted Love – Soft Cell

3. Like a Prayer – Madonna

1990s

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

3. Believe – Cher

2000s

1. Umbrella – Rihanna ft Jay-Z

2. You’re Beautiful – James Blunt

3. Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue

2010s

1. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars

2. Happy – Pharrell Williams

3. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

2020s (so far)

1. Murder on the Dancefloor (re-release) – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

2. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

3. As It Was – Harry Styles

Breaking down the driving anthem...

The research also took the opportunity to ask drivers what they think makes the perfect driving anthem, how it makes them feel and who gets to pick the tunes is finally laid to rest!

Over half (55%) would like ‘lyrics they can sing along to’ for their carpool karaoke sessions when asked what makes the perfect driving song. Others voted for characteristics including a ‘catchy chorus’ (14%), a ‘strong drumbeat’ (9%), an ‘iconic guitar riff’ (8%) and a good ‘drop’ (6%).

Taking a note from Pharrell’s book, over half of drivers say they feel ‘happy’ when listening to music while driving (52%). Feeling ‘Nostalgic’ (18%), ‘excited’ (8%), ‘calm’ (7%) and ‘optimistic’ (5%) were among the emotions that received votes respectively.

And when asked who should pick the music? Drivers confidently voted themselves in! In the top place, 61% think the driver should pick the tunes with ‘everyone else’ (21%) and the passenger (8%) among other options voted in.

What makes the perfect driving anthem?

1. Lyrics you can sing along to (55%)

2. A catchy chorus (14%)

3. A strong drumbeat (9%)

4. An iconic guitar riff (8%)

5. A drop (electronic music) 6%

Top driving emotions when listening to music:

1. Happy (52%)

2. Nostalgic (18%)

3. Excited (8%)

4. Calm (7%)

5. Optimistic (5%)

Who gets to pick the music?

1. The driver (61%)

2. Everyone gets a turn (21%)

3. The passenger (8%)

4. The kids (4%)

5. The owner of the car (3%)