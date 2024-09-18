Brits urged to consider 'bargain' electric cars as prices tumble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits have been urged that now is the perfect time to snap up an electric car, with supply of EVs currently outstripping demand, causing prices to plummet compared to petrol or diesel models.

The used car market is thriving, and the latest statistics show that sales of used battery electric vehicles have soared by more than 50% since this time last year.

While a lot of people are still sceptical about going electric, a car expert has advised that now might actually be the best time to make the switch.

Prices for used electric cars are plummeting in comparison to their petrol equivalents, opening up an opportunity for a bargain for consumers.

EV prices are tumbling

Darren Miller, Marketing Director at used car dealership Big Motoring World, explains: “A lot of people think EVs cost more than diesel, petrol or hybrid counterparts when they’re new.

“While this is true in many cases, when they come onto the used car market, the EVs cost the same or are often even cheaper than their ICE equivalents.

“Supply of electric vehicles currently outstrips demand, which is causing EV values to tumble, making them great value for money for consumers.

“However, this won’t last forever as used car buyers are noticing this opportunity to snap up a good deal, so Mr Miller is urging consumers to act fast if they are open to an electric vehicle.”

Giving a specific example, Mr Miller said: “For example, you could possibly pay less for an electric I-PACE than you would for a petrol F-PACE or diesel F-PACE which are very similar cars. The I-PACE costs £75k in new condition but can drop to just a third of its value after only 4 years.”

Currently, a used Jaguar I-PACE is available for as little as £18k, compared to a used Jaguar F-Type (the ICE equivalent) which cost £26.3k at the time of writing – a saving of £8,300.

For those who are looking to bag a bargain on an electric car, there are several examples where used electric cars have tumbled in value:

· Nissan Leaf: £7.5k (RRP for a new car: £28,495 for the 2022 model)

· Renault Zoe: £8.8k (RRP for a new car: £29,995)

· Tesla Model 3 (2019 standard range plus): £15.2k (RRP for new car: 39,990 for the 2023 model)

Addressing other common misconceptions about slow charging times and battery issues, Darren says: “You can charge at home and use the charger that the car comes with and that’s just a long cable and you plug it into your plug socket at home.

“It charges at about 2 kw an hour, so it’ll take a day to charge a car like the Jaguar I-PACE.

“If you’ve got a 100-amp fuse in your fuse box, you can get a home charger that charges around 7 to 7.5 kw which would do this car in about half a day.

“Alternatives to that are to use chargers that are available either at the supermarkets or larger charging stations where you find you’ll get up to 200 kw charging. These will charge your car even faster. There are some cars that will charge in literally 10 minutes.

“We only ever charge EV cars up to 80% quickly and to avoid damage to the battery the last 20% is done very slowly.

“Furthermore, it’s been shown that EV batteries tend to degrade at 2.3 per cent per year so on average you’ll still end up with a car with almost all its original capacity.”