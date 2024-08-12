Buckle Up: These are the best UK road trips for your EV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One in four Brits (24%) are planning on taking a holiday in the UK instead of abroad this year to reduce the impact of their travel plans on the environment. However, for electric vehicle (EV) owners, planning a road trip might seem daunting due to the varying ranges possible with a single charge.

Road trips don’t need to be filled with inconvenient charging breaks. EV experts and EV charge card provider, Right Fuel Card have scouted out the best UK road trips to embark on over a long weekend for three different EV ranges which maximise sightseeing opportunities and minimise disruption.

1. EV with 300-mile range- Manchester to Inverness - Vehicle example: BMW i4

Day 1: Manchester to Edinburgh (approx. 215 miles)

Start: Manchester with a full charge.

Stop 1: Penrith (approx. 105 miles) – Short break, optional charging.

Charging: Tesla Supercharger at Penrith.

Destination: Edinburgh (approx. 110 miles from Penrith).

Charging: Use a hotel with EV charging facilities (e.g., Radisson Blu Hotel Edinburgh).

Day 2: Edinburgh to Inverness (approx. 155 miles)

Start: Edinburgh with a full charge.

Stop 2: Pitlochry (approx. 70 miles) – Lunch break, sightseeing.

Charging: Charge at Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre.

Destination: Inverness (approx. 85 miles from Pitlochry).

Charging: Use a hotel with EV charging facilities (e.g., Kingsmills Hotel).

2. EV with 200-mile range- Bristol to York - Vehicle example: Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric

Day 1: Bristol to Birmingham (approx. 90 miles)

Start: Bristol with a full charge.

Stop 1: Worcester (approx. 60 miles) – Short break, charging.

Charging: Charge at Worcester Services.

Destination: Birmingham (approx. 30 miles from Worcester).

Charging: Use a hotel with EV charging facilities (e.g., Clayton Hotel Birmingham).

Day 2: Birmingham to Sheffield (approx. 90 miles)

Start: Birmingham with a full charge.

Stop 2: Derby (approx. 40 miles) – Short break, charging.

Charging: Charge at Derby INTU Shopping Centre.

Destination: Sheffield (approx. 50 miles from Derby).

Charging: Use a hotel with EV charging facilities (e.g., Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel).

Day 3: Sheffield to York (approx. 60 miles)

Start: Sheffield with a full charge.

Destination: York (approx. 60 miles).

Charging: Use a hotel with EV charging facilities (e.g., Principal York Hotel).

3. EV with 100-mile range- Cardiff to Bath - Vehicle example: Nissan Leaf

Day 1: Cardiff to Newport (approx. 15 miles)

Start: Cardiff with a full charge.

Destination: Newport (approx. 15 miles).

Charging: Charge at Friars Walk Shopping Centre.

Accommodation: Stay overnight in Newport.

Day 2: Newport to Bristol (approx. 35 miles)

Start: Newport with a full charge.

Destination: Bristol (approx. 35 miles).

Charging: Charge at Cabot Circus Car Park.

Accommodation: Stay overnight in Bristol.

Day 3: Bristol to Bath (approx. 15 miles)

Start: Bristol with a full charge.

Destination: Bath (approx. 15 miles).

Charging: Charge at SouthGate Bath Car Park.

Accommodation: Stay overnight in Bath.

Matthew Briggs, CEO and EV charge card expert at Right Fuel Card comments “The cost of an electric vehicle is directly linked to its range due to the associated investment in better battery technology, materials, engineering, and advanced energy management systems.”

Planning a road trip in an electric vehicle requires some extra consideration compared to its fuel-powered counterpart. Before setting off on your road trip, Matthew recommends:

“Always check the availability and operational status of charging stations before setting out.” “Use apps like Zap-Map, PlugShare, and ChargePoint to find and navigate to charging stations.” “Book accommodation with charging facilities in advance to ensure availability.” “Be prepared for slight route modifications based on real-time charging station availability and vehicle performance.”

For more EV driving tips, please visit:https://www.rightfuelcard.co.uk/news