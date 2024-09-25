Cardiff is home to the WORST drivers in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nationwide study of 2,000 drivers has found, folk from Cardiff are the most likely to have had a crash, been fined for speeding, or had a near miss (35 percent).

Next in the catastrophic car stakes were Londoners, with 33 percent, followed by drivers from Liverpool (31 percent) – compared with a national average of just 15 percent.

The research from Isuzu UK, found drivers Nottingham are the safest, with just two percent having got themselves into a scrape on the roads.

Yet the nation’s poor drivers are armed with excuses, the top ones regularly wheeled out include too many cars on the road (36 percent), never any available parking spaces (24 percent) – while 17 percent even blamed the roads for being too small.

One in ten (12 percent) blame their car for their bad driving, while 11 percent say not having forward collision warning technology is an issue.

Six percent simply HATE their vehicle and say that their reversing cameras aren’t very good (three percent).

A third (32 percent) DREAM of having a car with all the mod-cons to help with their driving, while 36 percent say that a larger car would make them feel safer behind the wheel.

According to the survey, commissioned by Isuzu’s 5-star Euro NCAP rated D-Max range which has multiple safety systems, found one in five (19 percent) are so wreckless, they have friends and family who REFUSE to get in a vehicle with them as a result of their questionable driving skills.

Over half (59 percent) are regularly shouted at or have received rude gestures from another motorists or pedestrians because of a dangerous manoeuvre, with Gen Z (67 percent) and Millennials (67 percent) most likely to be on the receiving end of another driver’s anger.

One in ten (11 percent) say they have no idea how to drive a manual car, with a further tenth (10 percent) always forgetting to look out for cyclists and motorcyclists.

Worryingly, seven percent confess they EVEN forget to look out for pedestrians when on the roads.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “With over 50 million drivers in Great Britain, it is worrying to think that as many as 7.5 million consider themselves bad drivers. It’s clear from the research that UK motorists face many challenges on all journeys, from smaller roads, tight parking bays and even their own vehicle.

Isuzu D-Max’s Advanced Driver Assist System takes safety to a whole new level thanks to rear cross traffic alert, lane departure prevention system and autonomous emergency braking so you’ll never have to worry behind the wheel again.”

Overall, 61 percent don’t think they would pass their driving test again, with over 60s the least confident (63 percent) about achieving a pass.

THE MOST DANGEROUS DRIVERS, ACCORDING TO BRITISH DRIVERS:

Cardiff – 35% London – 33% Liverpool – 31% Plymouth – 15% Leeds – 12% Birmingham – 9% Leicester – 9% Oxford – 9% Sheffield – 8% Brighton – 7%