Cars That Made The 90s: Short film with over 250k views features two Welsh car fanatics

For many car and rallying fans, the 90s scene truly inspired them and that nostalgia still lingers to this day. This is definitely true for two Welsh classic car owners.

In the short film, ‘ Cars That Made The 90s - Part 5 - Rally’, Jez Macwhirter from Crynant showed off his workshop, Macwhirter Motorsport, while talking about one of his passions, rallying cars from the 90s.

While interviewed, he said; “They just look so much cooler, don’t they?”

“They tried different stuff and not all of it worked, you know, but some things were just completely outrageous.”

Jez in the short film

Adrian Thomas from Bridgend, who was also featured along with his impressive Toyota Celica, favours that unique time in car culture too.

“For me, the 90s was the golden era of rallying,” he added.

“A lot of the cars looked different; they sounded different.”

“We don’t tend to get that in modern cars.”

Jez's workshop

Mr Macwhirter would reflect on how much simpler getting involved in the industry felt back then.

“The boys told me stories where you’d have Mitsubishi testing up in the forestry. They’d wander up and they’ll give them a job. Running things up and down to the cars and to the teams,” he told Influx.

“That’s why the rallying especially was so good to be able to get involved with things cause it didn’t matter who you were and even if the car goes off in front of you, everyone comes and wants to push, don’t they? And get the car back onto the stage.”

The rally car specialist also reflected on what made motors from that era so special.

Adrian's Toyota Celica

“Back then, the cars looked like the production model. You can go into the showroom then and buy the car that you saw rallying on the telly and now they’re nothing at all like the cars that they’re supposed to be based on,” he revealed.

Mr Thomas shared a similar opinion, stating; “For all intents and purposes, you had a car which looked and drove and sounded like the cars you could have in the forest so it made performance accessible.”

“We’ve lost our way a little bit rallying nowadays because the cars are so technical; they’re just not available to private use. They were back in the 90s era.”

Mr Thomas has loved rallying, especially the stars of the 90s Welsh rallying scene, since he was young.

“As a child, I could sit in my bedroom window and, just on the mountain over there, I could watch the rally cars from my bedroom.”

“Watching the rallying throughout the forestries,” he reminisced with the picturesque Valleys as his backdrop.

Mr Macwhirter has also remained a purist when it comes to rally cars since his childhood.

“I think they’ve gone so far away from, in my opinion, the grassroots rallying and what it should be, which was as close as possible to the production,” he said.

The local businessman is proud of his Welsh routes when it comes to motorsport,

“Welsh rallying has always been around, having some of the best roads in the world,” he explained to the YouTube audience.

“They did the 28-mile stage around the back of all these valleys. It's a real shame they don’t do anything else down here now.”

“I don’t think I realise how lucky I was to drive the stages down here really, considering now where we’ve nearly lost all of it down South Wales.”

His love of rallying is a family affair, with his father being the main inspiration for his business.

“My father ran this workshop but it was only his hobby, not a business,” Mr Macwhirter reflected.

“He had his own rally and I was rallying with him and he passed away so I was left with this workshop and a couple of cars.”

“So it was a case of either make a business out of it or just sell everything.”

“That was about nine years ago now and, yeah, hasn't been easy but then again, it shouldn’t be should it?”

After nearly a decade in the business and years in the motoring world, Mr Macwhirter’s workshop and love of rallying will continue to shape his life. As for Mr Thomas, he continues to just simply enjoy riding around his dream car in the valleys.