Celebrity favourite garage reno company at Autosport International this weekend

A Garage renovation company, Garage Style LTD, have fast become a celebrity favourite since Harry Harvey started the business in 2020. Their garage transformations for celebrities like Justin Bieber, Alison Hammond, Stacey Solomon, Jake Paul, Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have gone viral on social media. Now they are preparing to showcase their products at Europe's largest Motorsport show, Autosport International 2025.

From 9-12 January thousands of fans, industry professionals and automotive enthusiasts will gather at Birmingham NEC to celebrate, learn and network with other competitive motorsport fans and businesses.

Garage Style's stand will showcase their flooring, hexagon lighting, garage door options and their brand new branded mini.

Visitors to the stand will be given the opportunity to enter a giveaway for their own hexagon lighting and free samples.

A Garage Style makeover

Their CEO Harry Harvey, 33, started his career in car manufacturing but sold car parts and craft materials on ebay as a side hustle until 2020 when he decided to take the plunge into self employment.

"In 2020 I decided to take the leap into self employment. Ebay was paying my bills but I wanted something more secure."

That's when Harry decided to team up with his uncle's PVC tile manufacturing business.

He said: "I saw the gap in the market to use his tiles in a different way. Previously he was selling them to industrial sectors.

Alison Hammond in her transformed garage

"But my experience in car manufacturing meant I knew how people would want to take care of their vehicles and show them off.

"I started creating sets and scenery for car displays at trade shows with the tiles and posting about it on instagram.

"Soon we were fitting out garages with bespoke and customisable designs.

"Our first celebrity customer was Yiannimize who had a million followers. When he posted our work the phone was ringing off the hook and we've never looked back."

Since starting Garage Style ltd Harry's company has worked with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Alison Hammond, Stacey Solomon, Jake Paul, Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa.

Harry said: "Some customers have personalised logos or mantras incorporated into their design like 'Pickles gym' for Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon and 'Hinched' for Mrs Hinch."

He is also winning contracts to fit out professional car garages. Aston Martin head office was fitted out by Garage Style ltd and the anti static of their PVC floor tiles make them perfect for the factory floors where electric cars are made and computer microchip factories when static can cause big issues.

Looking towards the future Harry intends to continue expanding the business, offering bulk purchases of tiles so people can fit out their own garages, they also replace garage doors to upgrade their kerb appeal and more contracts are being discussed to supply car manufacturers and factories.

Garage Style LTD transform 500+ garages a year. They turn dumping grounds into showrooms nationwide. Find out more here: https://garagestyleltd.com/