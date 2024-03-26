Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recently, the Dacia Sandero and Stepway received upgrades including a new turbocharged engine and a luxurious trim level.

Starting at £13,795, the basic Sandero now stands as the most affordable new car in the UK, excluding the compact Citroen Ami.

Yet, the question remains: does opting for a budget-friendly car equate to sacrificing driving pleasure? Are there compromises in refinement, onboard technology and performance?

Kia Picanto - £15,020

2013 Kia Picanto (Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The Kia Picanto, closely related to the Hyundai i10, boasts a smaller price tag and an impressive seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

This compact city car offers a delightful driving experience and a stylish exterior, featuring a practical 5-door body style with ample rear head and legroom, distinguishing itself as one of the most spacious options in its class.

Available in a basic '2' specification, starting just over £15,000, the Picanto is equipped with a 1.0-litre 66bhp petrol engine.

Standard features include air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, steering wheel audio controls, and electrically adjustable heated door mirrors.

Fiat Panda - £14,740

The mild-hybrid version of Fiat's Panda model during a presentation in 2020 (Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Moving forward on our lineup is Fiat's evolution of its retro-themed 500, the Panda, which exhibits a more mature design approach. Since 2012, the Panda has maintained its position as a sensible and wise choice for urban commuters.

Exclusively offered as a mild-hybrid, the Panda also presents an option for a four-wheel-drive Cross variant.

Starting at £14,740, the standard model of the Panda includes features such as air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, DAB radio, electric front windows, body-coloured door mirrors, and black roof bars.

MG3 - £14,320

The new MG3 electric model is presented at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The current iteration of the MG3 has been in circulation since 2013, and as the next generation looms, the first-generation model has become more affordable than ever.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 105bhp, the MG3 maintains its appeal despite its slightly dated power unit in a landscape increasingly dominated by turbocharged engines and electrification.

With its nimble handling, precise steering and minimal body roll, the MG3 still offers an enjoyable driving experience.

However, the interior of the MG3 is beginning to show its age, characterised by budget materials and limited sound insulation. Nevertheless, entry-level models start at just £14,320.

The base "Excite" level model comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors, Apple CarPlay integration, and a four-speaker audio system as standard.

Citroen C3 - £13,995

A Citroen C3 at the 2010 Geneva International Motor Show (Photo: Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

The current iteration of the C3, introduced in 2016, has managed to maintain its fresh and contemporary appearance over the years. Positioned more as a supermini than a city car, the Citroen C3 remains competitively priced..

Citroen opted to discontinue its budget city car, the C1, and instead introduced a new entry-level model within the C3 range.

Priced at £13,995, the C3 You! variant boasts standard features such as LED headlights, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a five-inch touchscreen.

Known for its quirky styling and distinct French flair, the C3 has always been an unconventional choice.

While its driving dynamics may not match up to models like the Suzuki Swift in terms of sharpness, the Citroen offers excellent value for money, blending style and charm in a unique package.

Dacia Sandero - £13,795

A Dacia Sandero at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show (Photo: Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

When Dacia entered the UK market back in 2013, the Sandero claimed the title of the most affordable new car. Now, over a decade later, it still holds onto that badge of affordability.

Apart from the compact Citroen Ami quadricycle, the Sandero stands as the most economical new car available, priced at just £13,795 for the basic Essential model.

It comes generously equipped with air conditioning, cruise control with a speed limiter, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, and body-coloured bumpers.

Built on the same platform as the current Renault Clio, the Sandero inherits a sophisticated driving setup.

As a budget-friendly option, there are some compromises in build quality. Nonetheless, it compensates with excellent fuel economy, and there's even a Bi-fuel version available, capable of running on LPG.

The newest trim level of the Sandero, the flagship Journe, starts from £15,795 and is currently open for orders.

