The electric models with the most affordable premiums as latest figures show an average £180 gap between EVs and petrol or diesel
Insurance is one of the most expensive elements of owning a car and new figures have shown that electric models continue to be more expensive on average than petrol or diesel cars.
New data from Admiral Insurance shows that, across the UK, the average car insurance premium was £807.92 in March 2023 but for electric cars it was £963.57. This is partly because EVs are generally newer and more expensive than other models and partly because they can cost more to repair due to the need for specialist technicians.
However, the figures also show that there is plenty of variety in the EV market, with many models costing far less than the national average to cover. Here, according to Admiral’s Insurance Price Index are the 10 cheapest EVs to insure in 2023.
1. Renault Zoe - £528
Cheap insurance is just the latest element to make Renault’s little hatchback an attractive EV choice. Starting at around £30,000, it’s relatively cheap for an EV, but offers an impressive 239 miles of range - far more than most cars of its size. That size counts against it as a family car, with limited rear space, but it’s a good option for buyers looking for a small model capable of covering big distances.
2. Volkswagen ID.3 - £542
The ID.3 is, effectively, the all-electric alternative to a Golf. That means it’s a well thought out and roomy family hatchback that gets on with its job without much fuss. The interior isn’t quite up to VW’s historical standards and the infotainment system stinks but both issues are being addressed in 2023 updates, and beneath the surface a decent motor and battery package offers a good balance of performance and range.
3. Mini Electric - £576
Starting at £29,000, the Mini is among the cheapest EVs on sale at the moment as well as being one of the cheapest to insure. An all-electric version of the now iconic hatchback, it looks great, is brilliant to drive and cheap to insure. It’s only let down by a measly 145-mile range.
4. MG ZS EV - £588
The MG ZS was among the first cars to prove that long-range EVs don’t have to be beyond the reach of most buyers. It isn’t the most attractive or luxurious cars on the market but it is a big, practical, well-equipped SUV that offers up to 273 miles of range for £33,000. The fact it’s among the cheapest EVs to insure is just another mark in its favour.