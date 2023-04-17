4 . MG ZS EV - £588

The MG ZS was among the first cars to prove that long-range EVs don’t have to be beyond the reach of most buyers. It isn’t the most attractive or luxurious cars on the market but it is a big, practical, well-equipped SUV that offers up to 273 miles of range for £33,000. The fact it’s among the cheapest EVs to insure is just another mark in its favour.